Technical Writer - Embedded Systems & PDM
Vipas AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-04-22
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Södertälje
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Technical Writer - Embedded Systems & PDM Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our Technical Writer - Embedded Systems & PDM
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are seeking a skilled Educator / Technical Writer with strong pedagogical skills and a background in IT Business Analysis or technical training to support our client in the vehicle industry. You will play a key role in creating structured educational material and documentation for Product Data Management (PDM) and PLM systems, particularly within the context of embedded software and systems in vehicles.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and deliver structured education and training materials on embedded systems and PDM/PLM usage.
Create clear, accessible documentation including technical workflows, user instructions, and step-by-step guides for IT systems.
Conduct both theoretical classroom sessions and hands-on training workshops for engineers.
Translate technical, complex systems into user-friendly educational content.
Collaborate with stakeholders to develop and support a continuous pedagogical way of working (WoW).
Support global engineers operating in an agile and fast-paced environment.
Requirements:
Master of Science in Engineering or equivalent proven work experience in a relevant technical field.
Strong experience in technical writing, digital education, or IT business analysis.
Proficiency in Swedish and English (Swedish can be excluded in exceptional cases).
Familiarity with Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) is preferred.
Preferred/ Meriting Experience:
Experience in Embedded Software and Hardware Development.
Knowledge of PDM/PLM systems and their application in product lifecycle documentation.
Understanding of vehicle electrical systems and embedded systems architecture.
Previous experience working in automotive or industrial environments.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at swati@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Swati swati@vipas.se Jobbnummer
9298103