Technical Trainer
2024-09-11
Components is a key business unit within Hitachi Energy, based in Ludvika, Sweden. We develop, sell and produces Bushings and Tap-Changers, both vital for all Power Transformers. We are part of delivering a safe way of transferring electricity while keeping losses at a minimum.
As the world transitions towards an energy system where electricity will be the backbone, aiming to more than double our consumption of electricity worldwide until 2050, Components and Hitachi Energy are well positioned in making this happen. Are you ready to roll up your sleeve and join us in making it happen? If your answer is YES, we at Components are looking for a Customer Technical Trainer to join our dedicated team where twenty colleagues will help you on board.
If this is a description of you and want the opportunity to make a real impact, do not hesitate to apply.
Your responsibilities
Lead technical hands-on and theoretical training session with users of our equipment in our training center in Ludvika Sweden.
Lead training session with technicians or other training at the customer facility or at one of our training centers around the world.
Contribute to the development of the training business including curriculum, methods, equipment and presentations.
Live Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
Proficient in both written and spoken English.
Prior knowledge of ABB/Hitachi Energy tap-changers is required.
Experience with hands-on work on high voltage bushings is an advantage.
Ability to communicate complex technical procedures effectively.
High cultural awareness.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Swede
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perk
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 2024-10-27! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Michael Kornek, michael.kornek@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
