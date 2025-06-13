Technical Trainer
The Opportunity
The Technical Trainer is responsible for delivering high-quality training programs to internal and external personnel, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to perform their roles effectively. This role involves developing and conducting training sessions, assessing trainee performance, and maintaining training records in accordance with Hitachi Energy's certification and training policies. The technical trainer should actively work planning and scheduling the needs and accommodate requests on training for the portfolio belonging to the product service centers responsibility.
How you'll make an impact:
Training Delivery: Conducts theoretical and practical training on high voltage (HV) products, especially Live Tank Breakers (LTB), for both internal and external audiences.
Curriculum Development: Designs and updates training materials to align with current product standards and industry practices.
Standardization: Ensures training content is consistent across centers and complies with Global Product Group (GPG) Training and Certification policies.
Assessment & Certification: Evaluates trainee performance, issues certifications, and maintains accurate training records.
Compliance & Safety: Adheres to HSE standards and promotes a strong safety culture among trainees.
Continuous Improvement: Incorporates feedback and stays current with HV product developments to enhance training effectiveness.
Your background:
Former field service engineer within the high voltage industry, preferably with several years of experience.
You are a practical person with pragmatic skills and have a ear for the customers voice, you are not afraid to talk in front of others and lead.
Organized and meticulousness is key, you need to organize trainings and prepare for the scope of training.
Both in theoretical aspects of the training as well for hands on elements.
Tutoring and or teaching is meriting.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
We are eager to learn more about you and the unique contributions you can bring to our team. Please note that while our selection process is ongoing and the position may be filled before the advertisement expires, interviews will begin after the summer holidays, starting in August-so if you're interested, don't wait to apply!
Recruiting Manager Håkan Enbäck, hakan.enback@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 48. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
