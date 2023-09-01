Technical Tester/Analyst to Swedbank!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Swedbank is looking for a technical tester who, after a few years in the industry, now is ready for the next step in the career. Swedbank is looking for a person with a passion for testing and the quality aspects of software development. As a person, you are communicative, self-motivated and a team player. We recruit based on an ongoing selection, so apply today. We look forward to receiving your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Strategic Initiative Six (SI6) is an undertaking by Swedbank to achieve the bank's wanted position as the leading Savings bank in our operating markets. SI6 will transform how Swedbank advises and interacts with clients, bringing changes to numerous areas of the bank, our way of working and how the bank conduct its advising and business.
As a technical test analyst at Swedbank you will be a vital part of their QA & Test Team working within the area of Regulatory Reporting to assure that the reports are processed and delivered with the best possible quality.
You're offered:
• Friendly and welcoming culture
• Excellent office environment and opportunity for hybrid work
• Opportunities to help transform an industry
• Work-life balance
• Permanent employment at Academic Work with a fixed monthly salary.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Evaluate requirements, test data and expectations
• Identify and choose appropriate test approach for different reports
• Produce test design specifications in Jira
• Execute or support execution of the selected testing scope
• Support to Senior Test Lead for Regulatory Reporting
• Perform peer reviews and static analysis of the code and requirements
• Take part in various meetings (stand-up, planning etc.)
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• at least 2 years of testing experience
• good understanding of the Waterfall and Agile software delivery methodologies
• practical knowledge of Jira & Confluence
• knowledge of SQL, Oracle databases
• understanding of data integration testing
• have a passion for testing and the quality aspects of software development.
• good communication skills (both oral and written communication in English and Swedish)
It is meritorious if you have
• ISTQB Technical Test Analyst certification
• understanding of one of the programming languages, like Java, JavaScript, Python, C#
• prior experience in working in international teams
• experience in API testing, knowledge of tools such as Postman, SoapUI, Swagger
• CI/CD knowledge in SDLC
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative and an ability to work in a group
• Self-sufficient
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15097277". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8076881