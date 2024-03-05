Technical support to CodeScene
2024-03-05
Position Overview:
CodeScene is seeking a dynamic and motivated Technical Sales Support to join our fast-paced SaaS company. As an integral part of our sales team, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring our sales efforts' success by providing technical expertise and support throughout the sales cycle. Your ability to bridge the gap between technical intricacies and customer needs is crucial for driving revenue growth and customer satisfaction.
Responsibilities:
• Collaborate with our sales team to understand customer requirements and propose effective SaaS solutions.
• Serve as a technical resource, delivering compelling product demonstrations, presentations, and technical briefings.
• Evaluate customer technical requirements and create tailored product demonstrations to showcase our SaaS offerings' value.
• Maintain close communication with our product and engineering teams to stay updated on product features and effectively relay this information to the sales team and customers.
• Address technical inquiries and concerns from potential and existing customers, ensuring accurate and timely responses.
• Contribute to the development of sales collateral, including technical documentation, case studies, and FAQs.
• Collaborate with the sales and marketing teams to refine sales strategies, value propositions, and messaging.
• Provide valuable input based on customer interactions to shape the product roadmap and development priorities.
• Stay informed about industry trends, competitive offerings, and emerging technologies.
• Represent the company at industry events, trade shows, and conferences, engaging with potential clients.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in a relevant technical field (e.g., Computer Science, Engineering, Information Technology); MBA or business-related degree is a plus.
• Proven experience in a technical sales, sales engineering, or technical support role, preferably in the SaaS industry.
• Strong understanding of SaaS concepts, cloud computing, and related technologies.
• Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills to convey complex technical concepts to diverse audiences.
• Strong problem-solving skills and quick thinking to address customer challenges.
• Ability to work collaboratively across teams, including sales, marketing, and product development.
• Customer-centric approach with a genuine passion for helping clients succeed.
• Proficiency in CRM software and sales enablement tools.
Benefits:
• Competitive salary.
• Comprehensive benefits package, including health insurance and retirement plans.
• Opportunities for professional growth within a rapidly expanding SaaS company.
• Collaborative and inclusive work environment that values innovation and creativity.
• Access to cutting-edge technology and ongoing training.
The Next Generation of Code Analysis - We give code an intelligent voice
CodeScene is the leading software engineering intelligence tool, revolutionizing the way we look at code. Connecting people and code, our patented solution adapts to your organization and how your code evolves.
Developers get insights via automated code reviews and recommendations, technical leaders an overview of the complete product portfolio with prioritized findings based on business impact.
CodeScene is unique in including the human side of software development, analyzing organizational factors like off-boarding risks, knowledge distribution and team-code alignment. We guide organizations towards a healthy codebase where they can spend more time on innovation while reducing stress and business risk in the process. This is why CodeScene is used in 75 countries and appreciated by numerous Global Fortune 100 companies in a wide variety of domains.
We have won a lot of positive global attention from both investors and customers. The company is positioned for global growth. Several independent studies confirm that CodeScene is the best tool for managing technical debt and code quality.
Please watch the video about CodeScene and visit our webpage https://codescene.com
(https://codescene.com/) https://youtu.be/4Mwv-Swxo84
If you are a results-oriented individual with a passion for technology, exceptional communication skills, and a desire to contribute to the growth of a leading SaaS company, we encourage you to apply. Join us in revolutionizing the way businesses leverage technology to achieve their goals at CodeScene. Ersättning
