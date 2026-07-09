Technical Support Engineer With Task Managing Ability, Smra
Saab Aktiebolag / Flygteknikerjobb / Linköping Visa alla flygteknikerjobb i Linköping
2026-07-09
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Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
The role Technical Support Engineer for Special Mission and Regional Aircraft (SMRA) is a divided role where one part will be Technical Support Engineer to support Saab 340 and Saab 2000 operators in technical queries. You will work in a team with other technical support engineers, be the focal point to support the operators in trouble shooting, repairs, modifications etc.
The other part of the role is to drive tasks in various technical topics and on different platforms e.g. Saab 340, Saab 2000, derivatives thereof and GlobalEye
The work is;
Independently and a team effort
Alternating
Requires good cooperation and service minded mind-set
Since the work entitles frequent contacts externally and internally is it essential that you are an outspoken person with a good ability to communicate verbally and in writing both in Swedish and in English.
Your profile
For this role we are looking for a broad technical support engineer with the ability to plan, strategize and manage tasks. We also want a person who has good skills regarding collaboration, planning ability and being a "doer".
To sum up;
Someone who has studied to become an aeronautical engineer or aeronautical mechanic.
It is meritorious if you have good product knowledge in Saab 340 and/or Saab 2000 and preferably an Licensed Technician (EASA B1-B2), but this is not a requirement.
A person with good general computer skills.
Someone with good English skills, both verbally and written.
Someone who is ready to travel and have a drivers license.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Due to upcoming holiday period, you can expect feedback on your application after the summer. If you think the position sounds interesting, you are welcome to submit your application today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Bröderna Ugglas Gata (visa karta
)
581 88 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
9997685