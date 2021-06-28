Technical Support Engineer for Video Streaming Platform - Comstream AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
Technical Support Engineer for Video Streaming Platform
Comstream AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm
2021-06-28
Video is a great way to attract interest and to communicate with your market. But traditionally it's been very complicated for companies to create and distribute own video content. Our customer is disrupting the market for B2B video communication. By building out-of-the-box tools for video creation and distribution that includes features such as video shopping they offer something truly unique.
They are now expanding and we are looking for an additional technical support engineer that will provide high-level support to their customers. In this role, you are troubleshooting problems and also providing technical advice on how to implement the video communication solutions.
We believe that you have the following qualifications:
3+ years of relevant working experience
Knowledge about APIs and general software development concepts
University level studies in computer science or similar
Good English and Swedish skills verbally and in writing
For the right candidate, we are pleased to offer a competitive compensation and benefits package. In this position, you can work partly from your home-office if you want.
If you find our proposal interesting and you meet the above requirements for the position, please don't hesitate to apply.
All applications will be treated strictly confidential.
About Jobshark:
Jobshark is offering recruiting services for the IT sector. We have about 200 customers and among them some of Sweden's most prominent technology companies. Jobshark is headquartered in Sweden and is part of a company group with about 50 employees.
Företag
Comstream AB
Jobbnummer
5832618
