Technical Support Consultant
2024-09-18
Are you a driven person with interest in the technical environments in different DMS and CRM systems? Do you have an interest in software systems with the willingness to try something new?
Join us as our next Technical Support Consultant!
About us:
As the European market leader, NEXTLANE develops and delivers digital solutions for the automotive industry by connecting the systems of manufacturers and dealers.
We develop integrated end-to-end software and digital solutions that digitize and simplify the entire automotive customer journey.
Our mission is to empower our clients to boost their business operations and optimize their customer experience through innovative solutions. Our comprehensive software suite revolutionizes every aspect of new and used vehicle sales and management.
Context of the Position:
Nextlane is looking for a Technical Support Consultant with focus on both of our DMS and CRM system, to join our team. Our systems enables the dealers to manage and optimize all their sales and aftersales processes.
As the customer's main point of contact, the Technical Support Consultant is the customer's first contact, you analyze their requests, respond to them, or take the necessary action to deal with them. The Technical Support Consultant ensures good customer relations and maintains a friendly atmosphere. You detect emergencies and ensure that they are dealt with by the right people. You play a key role in ensuring customer satisfaction!
Your responsibilities:
As a key member of our team, you'll be responsible for:
Registering, categorizing, and prioritizing support tickets.
Troubleshooting, providing technical support, guidance, and consultation to the customer.
Updating the tickets in the support system and continuously informing the customer about the status of the ticket
Documenting troubleshooting and work processes and escalate to specialists if necessary. Ensuring that cases contain enough information for further troubleshooting.
Creating knowledge articles for recurring questions, both for internal and external use
Keeping up to date with agreements, known errors and delivered system changes
Detecting emergencies and risks, proactively alerting manager/supervisor in the event of potential dissatisfaction, ensuring that the problems reported are properly dealt with
Continuously contributing to improvements in the system in order to contribute to high customer satisfaction
What we are looking for:
Experience:
At least 2 years of work experience from the IT industry as technical support or similar roles.
Technical understanding and experience with Windows, Office 365 and Active Directory.
Basic knowledge of Networks.
Good knowledge of working in case management systems.
Languages:
Swedish & English (at least C1 level).
Communication:
Good communication skills, with focus on building and maintaining excellent customer relationships.
Advantageous to have but not a requirement:
Experience with AIX/Unix.
Experience with Citrix.
Previous experience with CRM/DMS systems.
Interpersonal skills:
Quick to understand and analyse.
Ability to establish and maintain excellent customer relations.
Ability to sound the alarm.
Ability to pass on knowledge.
Ability to acquire new knowledge (research, autonomy).
Sense of customer service.
Speed, autonomy, initiative, responsiveness.
Our Recruitment Process:
15-minute call with our Talent Acquisition Specialist.
30-minute interview with our Hiring Manager.
In person interview with our HR Representative and IT Support Team.
Join us and be part of the Nextlane adventure that is shaping the future of the automotive industry!
Our Advantages:
We value flexibility and trust within our corporate culture, offering benefits that reflect our commitment to our teams:
Possibility to remote work up to 2 days a week!
Pension
Edenred Lunch Card
Health Insurance
Health Allowance and 1 hour work out during work hours/week
30 days of vacation
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging:
We are committed to enabling everyone to feel included and valued in the workplace. We believe that the company and its culture are strongest when they are made up of diverse experiences and backgrounds.
We welcome applications from people with disabilities. If you are a person with a disability and need help, please let us know so we can talk about how we can best support and make any adjustments that may be necessary.
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment regardless of age, color, family, gender identity, marital status, national origin, physical or mental disability, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws.
What does it mean to work at Nextlane?
Join a young and fast-growing company, where you can work on new and ambitious projects.
International and multicultural environment.
Collaboration between colleagues.
We truly believe that Nextlane is a great place to work and develop your talent! Sign up for our offer and find out why.
To apply, please send your CV and cover letter to hr_se@nextlane.com
