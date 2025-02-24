Technical Support
Job description :
1. Responsible for pre-sales / after-sales technical support work, including but not limited to technical support for customers in the development of sales opportunities, technical support of the project delivery process and commissioning, as well as after-sales technical support after delivery.
2. Responsible for timely resolution of technical issues raised by customers, including tracking feedback, conducting root cause analysis, and implementing corrective actions. Additionally, the role involves gathering customer requirements and communicating them effectively to headquarters.
3. Responsible for gathering, analyzing, and synthesizing customer feedback to identify trends and areas for product improvement. Drive product enhancements and upgrades by collaborating closely with the R&D team.
4. Responsible for creating and delivering technical documentation and training materials. Additionally, the role involves compiling repair case studies.
What You'll Need
1. Bachelor degree or above, relevant working experience, majoring in electricity, communication, electronics, measurement and control technology and instrumentation, automotive service engineering, automotive engineering, and other science and technology;
2. Working experience in electronics, electricity, automotive, energy, and other industries is preferred;
3. Strong organization of work ideas, strong execution ability, good anti-stress ability, and good team awareness;
4. Strong learning ability, good service consciousness, a strong sense of responsibility, meticulous and rigorous work;
5. Strong self-driven ability;
6. Fluent in English and Chinese, other European languages are preferred.
What we offer.
A team of professional and academic leaders from around the world, we offer continuous career development, international opportunities, and a competitive salary and bonus.
