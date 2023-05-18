Technical Specialist
* Perform software configuration and customization, screen tailoring, workflow administration, report setup, data imports, integration, custom scripting and third-party software integration.
• Obtain and analyze business requirements and document technical solutions
• Develop, design and rollout new application modules, workflows and catalog requests
• Research new functionality and recommend solutions that deliver customer value
• Provide escalated support on technical issues to team members who are working service now implementations
• Experience with working or developing in any one of the following programming languages: JavaScript, Angular JS, Java, Python, HTML, XML
• Should have at least ServiceNow Certified Implementation Specialist certification
• To provide support for on call escalations and doing root cause analysis of given issue
• To independently resolve tickets within agreed SLA of ticket volume and time.
• To adhere to quality standards, regulatory requirements and company policies
• Work on value adding activities such Knowledge base update and management, Training freshers, coaching analysts
• To ensure positive customer experience and CSAT through First Call Resolution and minimum rejected resolutions or Reopen Cases Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-30
E-post: parveen_ku@hcl.com Omfattning
