Technical Services Engineer, German-speaking
2024-03-01
We have a job opening for an interesting role in the Technical Services team, and we are eager to find a German- (native level) and English-speaking Technical Services Engineer. This role is a temporary contract, approximately 18 months.
Take a look at your future team behind the scenes by clicking on/pasting this link:https://youtu.be/7IhTip6pfMA
At your disposal, you will have senior Technical Services Engineers, a team of Product Specialists, and all your other Technical Services colleagues that are able to provide product-specific assistance and general help in the role. You will be a part of a diverse team of around 50 people.
This position is located in Lund, the southern part of Sweden, in close proximity to both Malmö and Copenhagen.
We offer great benefits, like breakfast every day, classic "Swedish Fika" on Fridays, physical training grants, insurance, and an extensive onboarding program.
What you will do as a Technical Services Engineer:
* Provide profound technical support to our partners and customers in the German-speaking market.
* Communicate with customers through a web-based ticketing system, telephone support, and chat system.
* Continuously grow your knowledge within the ever-expanding Axis product portfolio.
You have a lab with our product portfolio and supportive colleagues that allow you to dig deeper into complex scenarios and solutions in the back end.
Your primary responsibilities will be:
* Provide "first-call-resolution" wherever possible and have ownership of customer inquiries through fulfillment.
* Assist with product system navigation, first-time installation guidance, etc.
* Ask customers targeted questions to understand the root cause of the problem quickly.
* Concisely and effectively answer customer service inquiries.
* Diagnose and troubleshoot problems related to both software and hardware.
Who are we looking for?
Working as a Technical Services Engineer requires good communication and problem-solving skills. We believe that being energetic and self-sufficient is important to be successful in this role. Understanding professional communication, adapting to the customer needs, and following up with customers are important requirements.
Since you, as a Technical Services Engineer, will be supporting the German-speaking market, you must be able to both speak and write German on a native level as well as fluent English for this position.
We would love to hear that you have/are:
* An IT education/courses and experience from the IT-industry.
* Experience from customer support where you have had time to develop excellent communication skills.
* The ability to address technical issues with warmth and empathy - not only in verbal communication but also in written form.
* A good technical foundation to stand on, including network concepts and Microsoft Windows OS (bonus points for Linux-knowledge).
* Previous experience with technical troubleshooting.
* Bonus points for previous experience with Salesforce (Service Cloud).
As a member of the Axis team, you will be part of a young, dynamic and multicultural environment. You would be working with highly developed technology and a high-valued brand. Together with your colleagues, you will be considered a key asset in moving Axis towards the goal of being number one in their industry and giving our customers a state-of-the-art service.
Ready to act?
Openness might be a buzz word in other companies, but at Axis, this is the core of who we are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. Therefore, we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate.
Do you recognize yourself in this profile? Then we want to hear from you!
Kindly note that the role requires you to be able to both speak and write German on a native level to be considered for the role. Ersättning
