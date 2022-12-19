Technical Service Specialist
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
As a Technical Service Specialist, you will be responsible for the incoming repair at our repaircenter in the factory that is located in Stockholm, Sweden. You will do repairs and keep track of status of instrument in workshop.
In this role, you will ensure the Service portfolio is delivered effectively according to ABB standard processes and safety guidelines to satisfy customers.
This position reports to Service Manager.
Your responsibilities
Providing technical support and solving problems in own expertise area via remote or on-site service
Investigating customer needs through professional consulting, providing technical consulting on Service solutions to management and customers
Determining effective Service applications, equipment and methods to develop, market or manufacture new Service offerings to respond to customer requirements cost effectively
Managing customer relationships and maintaining regular contacts with key customers, identifying new sales opportunities, proactively communicating both with the customer and ABB sales teams to ensure customer needs are understood and business opportunities utilized for Service growth
Coordinating and performing specialist Service projects in relevant areas internally and externally
Proactively identifying suggestions for product and quality improvement and communicating them further in the ABB organization
Planning activities in a timely and cost-effective way
Your background
At least college education
Experience with technical service and support
Application skills and knowledge in Pulp and Paper are meriting
Skills in SAP are Sales Force are beneficial
Good at documentation
Fluency in Swedish and English, written and spoken alike
Orderly and driven person who takes responsibility within given limits
A flexible problem solver with excellent communication skills
More about us
Process Industries division delivers complete electrification and automation solutions, industry-specific products and lifecycle services across industries. Engineering and delivering automation solutions from device to monitoring and control make our customers get more out of their investment; digitalization solutions including collaborative operations and augmented reality help improve plant and enterprise productivity, reduce maintenance and energy costs. Our engineering, project management, services and solutions portfolio covers a wide range of industries - Mining, Pulp & Paper, Metals, Aluminium and Cement, Data centers and Food and Beverage.
Recruiting Manager Kenneth Wahlqvist, +4684-77 91 85, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Oskar Werner, +468-47 79 159; Ledarna: Kenneth Wahlqvist, +4684-77 91 86; Unionen: Joakim Broström, +4684-77 91 39. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Jakupovic, +4610-732 27 52.
