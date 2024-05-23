Cross-Program Manager
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions (SMR) are currently looking for a highly collaborative and organized Cross-Program Manager. A chance to be a part of a genuinely global business where the passion for development and new technology is in focus - driving important shifts and advancing the world through engineering!
What you're part of
We're right in the middle of a major digital shift to become an industry leader within digital solutions and enable operational excellence through digitalization. Optimizing our business process end-to-end to deliver customer value is critical for our success in this transformation. To support this, we have established a Transformation Management Office (TMO) - providing the expertise, structures, tools, and methodology needed to enable this transformation. As Cross-Program Manager, you will be the important link between the different transformation programs.
Your mission
Working close with transformation program sponsors and program managers, you create and maintain conditions to ensure successful delivery of our strategic must-win programs. You look at the planning from start to value realization, put together a common roadmap and manage the coordination, alignment and risks, with the programs' critical dependencies in mind.
Digging into detail, your mission includes:
Defining governance, process and reporting for managing the consolidated cross-program plan, as well as milestones and dependencies to promote success of must-win programs.
Supporting the programs hands-on to identify and resolve critical milestones, dependencies, blockers and related risks.
Assist in defining project scopes to ensure alignment and understanding of project objectives.
Supporting in setting clear and achievable goals and benefit capture plans to drive success.
Actively managing a consolidated view of critical cross-portfolio dependencies, milestones and plans.
Ensure that dependencies are tracked, made visible, categorised and actioned.
Being proactive in anticipating potential challenges and addressing them.
Creating an environment that supports continuous connectivity, collaboration and knowledge sharing.
You report to the Manager of Portfolio Management and Project Excellence. The location for this position is flexible between Stockholm (Sweden), Tampere (Finland), or Dublin (Ireland) and we offer you a hybrid working model. International travel is included in your job.
Your character
We're looking for someone with extensive experience in a role similar to this - preferably where you've launched and driven global transformation projects - combined with a relevant academic degree. With a demonstrated ability to collaborate within a complex organization, you're good at influencing and negotiating and have highly developed stakeholder management skills. Being organized and having good planning capabilities, you can anticipate problems and respond proactively. You're highly proficient in the Office 365 suite, and knowledge of ERP platforms is beneficial. Certification in project management, change management or Lean Six Sigma is seen as a plus. You're used to communicating with senior stakeholders and have good skills in both written and verbal English.
Your personality truly makes a difference! Eager to explore different perspectives, you bring an inclusive perspective and an open mind - you're a true problem solver who can simplify complex contexts. With your superb interpersonal skills, you're good at bringing people together and leading through others. You're highly delivery focused and have a strong positive outlook. Using your exceptional communication, presentation and facilitation skills, you can engage audiences all over our organization!
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Barry James, recruiting manager, +44 7525 70 84 17.
Union contacts - Sweden
Per Hedman, Unionen, +46 (0)26 26 50 14
Fredrik Andersson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26 26 27 18
Linda Adamsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 26 16 01
Recruitment Specialist: Hanna Thomas
Application
Send your application no later than June 8th, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0063349.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
