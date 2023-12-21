Technical Service Specialist
2023-12-21
About NKT
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
With experience from design, and a drive for development, your opportunities will grow big with us at NKT!
Provide technical service in order to keep our promises to our customers
We are looking for a Technical Service Specialist to join our Engineering team. In this role, you will provide technical support to our sales and customer service team, and support our Order process with product adaptations. You will be responsible for providing BOM clarifications, technical information during the tender and offer phase, and for providing support in complex technical questions, not provided in product configurators.
Primary Tasks
Provide BOM clarifications to our customers orders using product configurators
* Use and develop tools for efficiency, such as product configurators
* Support with technical information during tender and offer phase
* Support Claim management in cooperation with the Quality Department
* Co-ordinate the necessary input for Engineering for product adaptions outside Technical Service area
Big technical interest and eagerness to learn
To be successful in this role, we believe that you take pride in your work and feel great responsibility and want to continuously improve your way of working. You are structured in your way of working and have experience from successfully working under pressure and meeting deadlines.
Qualifications
* University degree within preferably Electrical or Mechanical Engineering
* Min. 3 years of technical experience from engineering, technical sales - or similar
* Experience of Design/installation for cable and/or cable accessories is a merit
* Experience as design engineer is a merit
Opportunity to work on challenging and innovative projects
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Apart from a competitive salary and benefits package, we offer an unique opportunity for professional development and growth in a collaborative and supportive environment.
We will review applications continuously but we recommend you to apply no later than November 19th 2023. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Anders Lundblad, anders.lundblad@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HRBP Sara Karlsson, sara.karlsson@nkt.com
, +46 70 202 64 51.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
NKT A/S Kontakt
Sara Karlsson +46 702026451 Jobbnummer
