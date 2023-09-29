Technical Service Specialist
2023-09-29
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We are looking for a customer and team-oriented person for the position as Technical Service Specialist.
You will be part of the service organization at ABB Motion Service, in Västerås. We provide service to the global installed base of high voltage rotating machines. At ABB, we are proud to offer you an environment where we value personal and professional development.
Your responsibilities
Your main task will be to technically support our local service units and external customers as well as our own organization.
Warranty handling for the factory products is also part of the tasks that involve technical investigations and root cause analyses. With your technical know-how, high quality awareness and your structured way of performing assigned cases, you will make sure that all cases/projects are well handled in a professional way, both in a communication and a technical perspective.
All work is case managed in a common data base.
You will be part of a team with seven colleagues in the technical support organization at the Service Supply Unit in Västerås.
If you like to build relations and provide great customer service on a high technical level, this is the right position for you.
Your background
You have a couple of years of work experience from a similar role, preferably from a technical field and electrical machines.
A degree in Mechanical Engineering or a mechanical background is highly meriting.
You are a team player who constantly look for opportunities to improve the way of work, to find better ways to serve our customers and obtain the highest service level.
You are preferably familiar with SAP.
You are fluent in English, Swedish is an advantage.
You contribute to a positive working environment with your positive attitude, and always have our customers as a priority.
More about us
Recruiting Manager, Magnus Johansson +46 705 08 96 21, will answer your questions on the position. Union representatives - Unionen: Hannah Norén, +46 706 34 03 46, Sveriges ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02, Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ulrika Karnland +46 72 461 21 62.
Please note that a complete application must contain your resume and a cover letter where you motivate why you are suited for this position.
If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
