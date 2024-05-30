Technical Sales Support Specialist
Are you a driven team player with the ambition to further develop through new challenges? If so, this can be the right opportunity for you.
As a Technical Sales Support Specialist, you will be part of a multicultural, diverse and international team of 19 people at Surge Arresters High Voltage Products in Ludvika, Sweden, covering our worldwide sales responsibility.
"The higher interest in developing a greener grid has led us to the most exciting time in the electrical sector. We have been part of it and now you have also the opportunity to join us and make a difference. As Technical Sales Support Specialist, you will support our organization to determine and define the most technically appropriate and cost-effective solution to meet the high expectations of our customers. A very dynamic market with a very versatile portfolio will be the key to success." Jorge Monroy, Marketing & Sales Manager HV Surge Arresters
Your responsibilities
Review and analyze the customer specification, identify scope of work and design tailor-made HV Surge Arresters solutions for HVDC, FACTs and Standard AC applications.
Lead/coordinate the activities related to type test execution and development projects of new applications for the products in our portfolio.
Participate in the creation of technical and commercial quotations.
Interact with customers and Project Management team, provide technical guidance on design related queries, and give technical webinars.
Contribute to design reviews and verification, provide feedback on design aspects and make necessary modifications.
Prepare and check technical articles, product documentations etc. for internal and external publication.
Your background
You have a technical education, preferably with a degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering.
Previous experience with surge arresters' business for standard AC applications.
Self-motivated and reliable team player with an independent and result oriented working style.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
Structured, persistent, and well-organized in the way of working and is committed to customer satisfaction.
Open for short business-related travels.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More About Us
We are looking for a variety of people with the right mindset to join our team so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with.
Last day to send in your application is 30th of June 2024. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting manager Jorge Monroy, +46 72 5348824, jorge.monroy@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 (10) 7384619; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
