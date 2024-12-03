Technical Sales Support Engineer Bromma
2024-12-03
BROMMA has been the leading manufacturer of crane spreaders ever since its formation in the 1960s. Today we have, by far, the highest market share of the world's spreader suppliers. In fact, our market share is higher than all our competitors' combined. Today, we manufacture close to 2,000 spreaders of all types every year and our spreaders are currently in use in 99 of the top-100 ports world- wide.
BROMMA sales and service network has a wide-reaching footprint. We are present with own sales offices on all continents, and with an extensive network of agents, we are able to support customers in every country in the world.
More information about BROMMA can be found on www.bromma.com
We're making every move count
We are looking for a Technical Sales Support Engineer to join our global team and play a pivotal role in delivering top-tier technical solutions to our clients.
As a Technical Sales Support Engineer you will provide fast, reliable technical sales support to our regional teams and customers. This role plays a vital part in ensuring that Bromma's offerings meet both customer requirements and the company's standards for profitability, quality, and strategic alignment. Working closely with the regional sales and service teams, this position will influence customer satisfaction and Bromma's market competitiveness by delivering tailored solutions and expert guidance.
While the primary location of the role is Kista, Sweden, we welcome talented professionals from across Europe to apply.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Technical & Commercial Support: Provide comprehensive technical and commercial support to regional sales & service teams, covering Bromma crane spreaders, mobile equipment spreaders, refurbishments, and spare parts
Product Solutions & Analysis: Propose effective product solutions based on customer needs, cost, lead time, project priority, and Bromma's strategic direction
Tender Review & Specifications: Review tender and customer specifications, summarizing critical points and identifying deviations from Bromma standards
Order Specification & Production Alignment: Ensure accurate order specifications are provided to the production teams, and the drawings and final products are meeting the technical requirements
Cost & Lead Time Advisory: Investigate and advise on cost, pricing, and lead times for new designs, ensuring alignment with customer and Bromma targets
Customer Communication: Engage directly with external customers as needed, building strong relationships with clients and OEM partners to drive customer satisfaction.
What you'll need to succeed
Education:
BSc or MSc in Mechanical, Electronic, or Electrical Engineering.
Experience:
Minimum 10 years in a relevant industry, preferably with spreader knowledge and strong experience in mechanical structures, hydraulics, electrics, and control systems.
Technical Competence:
Proficiency with industrial equipment and spreaders; skilled in technical analysis, problem-solving, and design advisory
Soft Skills: Strong communicator (both verbal and writing), team player, and relationship builder with a proactive, customer-oriented mindset
Analytical Skills: Strong judgment and decision-making skills, with the ability to balance profitability and market needs
Language: Fluent English required; additional languages are advantageous
Design tools: Experience on design tools such as EPLAN, E3 PRO, AutoCAD, Inventor, Vault and software platform programming such as CoDeSys or similar is an advantage
Other: Self-driven, creative, resourceful, able to work effectively across diverse backgrounds, and meet with deadlines.
You will be part of
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
Interested to join?
If you are interested in this opportunity, please submit your application until 31th of December, 2024.
Bromma is part of Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki:KALMAR). Kalmar offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales on a carve-out basis totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Kalmar Solutions AB (org.nr 556014-5418), https://bromma.com/
164 46 KISTA
