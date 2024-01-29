Technical Sales Support
2024-01-29
About the position:
Technical Sales Support is a global function with the overall goal to support business growth at new and existing customers, together with our colleagues in Sales and Customer Service. Our Technical Sales Support team consists of 5 great colleagues, working from China, Brazil and Sweden. In this position you will support our customers with key information regarding our products, enabling a smooth customer journey. In your role you will collaborate closely with your Technical Sales Support colleagues, Sales managers, Business managers, Customer Service officers, Regulatory Affairs specialists and other internal stakeholders. Technical Sales support is part of Perstorp ' s Commercial & Innovation organization.
Main responsibilities
In order to maximize our customers experience and enable a smooth journey with Perstorp's products, your tasks, among others, will be:
• Handle technical inquiries concerning the application and use of Perstorp products
• Provide key information regarding product quality and regulatory in collaboration with Perstorp specialists
• Network with cross-functional teams for quick customer response.
• Explore early opportunities for potential new business
• Maintain and update a knowledge base of product applications, product quality and basic regulatory information
• Maintain and work in the quality module in SAP
Who are you
To be successful in this role your strong service-minded thinking and willingness to learn will be crucial. As a person you are customer and relationship oriented where proactive problem solving will be a valuable skill. You are not afraid to ask questions. We also see that you in this role are self-driven, curious and can combine technical knowledge with good sense of prioritization in order to deliver quick and qualified response to customers inquiries.
Other qualifications for this job will be:
• Bachelor 's degree in Chemical Engineering, Chemistry or equivalent
• Working experience from similar role and/or relevant working assignments is beneficial
• Experience with Salesforce and SAP is beneficial
• Proficient in spoken and written English
What can we offer
At Perstorp, we lead with our heart and show concern for each other and for the world around us. Care is core of our company 's value. We want to take responsibility and keep what we promise. We constantly strive to work smarter and better. If you share these values, we think you'll be happy with us!
Other information
This is a permanent position preferably based in Perstorp, Sweden, with possibility to hybrid working.
You are welcome to contact Malin Rex, Director Technical Sales Support at malin.rex@perstorp.com
if you have any questions about the position and the process.
Welcome with your application as soon as possible but no later than 25h February 2024. We will conduct interviews continuously during the application process.
If you would like to get in contact with a union representative you can contact Per Igglund (Akademikerna) per.igglund@perstorp.com
, Rickard Martinsson (Unionen) rickard.martinsson@perstorp.com
, or Rebecka Lundell (IF Metall) rebecka.lundell@perstorp.com
About Perstorp
Perstorp believes in improving everyday life - making it safer, more convenient and more environmentally sound for billions of people all over the world. Our Specialty Chemicals are used in building blocks for coatings, plastics, resins and lubricants that you can find in cars, paints, mobile phones even up to runway deicers and detergents. Every aspect of our corporate culture is imbedded with our core values: care, focused innovation, reliability and responsibility. Founded in Sweden in 1881, Perstorp has approximately 1,500 employees and manufacturing units in Asia, Europe and North America. Perstorp Group is since October 2022 a wholly-owned subsidiary of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG)
Learn more at www.perstorp.com
