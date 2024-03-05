Technical Sales Service Manager
2024-03-05
Your mission
Are you positive, driven, proactive, with a genuine interest in technology? Do you want to work with customers on a global level, and be part of a committed, winning sales team bringing innovative and sustainable solutions to our customers?
As Technical Sales Service Manager, you will be responsible for communication with Mondi's sales organization and key stakeholders on the market.
You will support customers utilizing Dynäs products in an optimal way, handling customer requests and certificates are also included in your responsibility.
You will also provide support to sales- and market organization with your technical knowledge.
Internally you will be responsibility for the customer feedback handling process and be deeply involved in product developments and responsible for trials on the paper machines as well as providing information from market to the local production team.
You continuously follow market trends and benchmark Mondis ' products compared to competitors
You are responsible for the customer feedback handling process and for quality related questions
You make proposals for product specifications and initiate and drive product development
You are responsible for producing new products on the Paper machines
You report to: R&D Quality Manager Mattias Grahn
Your profile
To be successful in this role, we believe you have the following background, competence and abilities:
University or suitable technical degree (Preferable M.Sc. Eng. in pulp and paper technology or equivalent)
Several years of experience from pulp and paper industry both strategically and hands-on
Strong technical knowledge and understanding of customer needs and the ability to translate this into business opportunities.
Technical understanding and the ability to translate technical parameters into a commercial concept.
Basic knowledge of both Swedish and English is an advantage.
It is an advantage if you have chemical a chemical background/knowledge.
We are looking for someone who is used to and likes working independently, is a self-starter and business oriented and likes to travel. You have excellent communication skills, both orally and written, are a true team player and have excellent skills building relationships both internally and with external stakeholders.
We offer
We offer an interesting assignment and an employment with one of the region's largest employers.
You will have the opportunity to work in an international and dynamic organization, with great opportunities to influence and develop your work.
You will have the opportunity to deepen and develop your knowledge and collaborate with fantastic colleagues throughout the organization.
As an employee of the Mondi Group, you have access to Mondi academy - where we take advantage of the talents and further develop our employees!
An interesting job within the packaging & paper industry and to be part of a successful multicultural company. You will be a part of a several training opportunities (e.g. The Mondi Academy).
Get in touch
We strive to create a culture that inspires our people to reach their full potential. Going the extra mile - for colleagues and customers - our people are what drives our passion for performance, and are the key ingredient of Mondi's success. Be part of our future. Should you need further information, please contact Mattias Grahn. Last day for applying is the 24th of March 2024. Så ansöker du
