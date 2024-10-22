Technical Sales Manager
2024-10-22
At PowerCell Group, we are decarbonizing industries. We design, develop and manufacture hydrogen electric fuel cells and systems for aviation, propulsion, stationary, and marine applications. Our fuel cell systems have unparalleled power density, and the only emissions are water and heat. At our headquarters, located in Gothenburg, more than 150 employees work hard to deliver zero-emission solutions to customers around the world.
Right now we are looking for a Technical Sales Manager to support and grow our business.
This is a rare opportunity to work on a global stage with companies from around the world while having direct impact on PowerCell's bottom line business as well as to make a profound environmental contribution.
About the role:We are looking for a driven and results-oriented Technical Sales Manager to help us shape the future of PowerCell. As Technical Sales Manager, you will be responsible for finding new business opportunities and managing ongoing relationships with our strategic customers.
More specifically, you are going to present and sell our product portfolio and solutions to customers all over the world. We manufacture, develop and sell hydrogen-electric fuel cells, systems and total solutions to customers who want to switch to fossil-free energy solutions. Our main segments are marine, power generation, aviation, and off-road. You will focus your time on building strategic relationships, identifying new sales and opportunities and nurturing them to completion. Key duties will include developing business plans, sales and pricing strategy, mid and long-term objectives, territory planning and customer satisfaction goals. Our team is going to support you with all necessary tools for you to thrive and reach the top of your potential. You will be working internationally which gives you an opportunity to both travel the world but also work towards positive environmental changes.
Who we are looking for:Our ideal candidate exhibits strong communication skills coupled with an ability to deliver high class services in a fast-paced environment. We expect you to have technical interest, and work experience in the marine, stationery, aviation or off-road area is beneficial. We are happy to consider qualified candidates who speak fluent English and may have worked internationally. At least five years of sales experience within the technical area is a must have for this role.
What's in it for you:We are a multicultural company with more than 25 different nationalities working together towards the same goal. We don't only produce and sell things, by delivering our product we make a profound change in the world. You will be able to make an extraordinary impact on your own and the life of all of us by creating a world with zero emission. We are ready to offer a competitive salary plus sales bonus, full benefits package and an excellent career opportunity.
