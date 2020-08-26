Technical Project Manager-Trcs-Sest02343354 - Bombardier Transportation Sweden AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm

At Bombardier Transportation, our trains and rail solutions move millions of people safely and reliably around the world, every single day. Join us, and you'll be part of a global team, sharing knowledge, experience and ideas across countries and cultures, and boosting our reputation as a global leader in rail technology. Your work will have a truly human impact, connecting communities, cities and businesses, and helping people to get where they need to be. It's all about progress.If you're ambitious, driven and team-spirited, this is your opportunity to build a career as a Technical Project Manager based at our site in Stockholm, Sweden.PURPOSE OF THE ROLEManage the development of safety-critical hardware with embedded software;Responsible for the Engineering delivery and engineering interface with internal functions and external clients, partners and suppliers;Provide technical leadership at system level;Provide support to customers and to sales & bid teams;Deliver a system for a customer project where new or adapted products are used;Be a "bridge" between customer project team and the product development team, joining the project and product needs;Take the project time-plan and cost under control, as well as the product development time plan;Be aware of AGILE Project Management techniques;Keywords: Technical Project Management, Digital Electronics, Analogue Electronics, Design, PCB, Safety Management CENELEC Software C C++KEY RESPONSIBILITIESLead governance of assigned projects, including:Management of metrics and information packages in support of monthly reviews;Coordinate rigorous Change Management practices;Coordinate risk and opportunity tracking;Develop, harmonize, and maintain Program schedules;Manage Program priorities with the cross functional teams;Be responsible for being the primary contact to divisional Project Management Office to align governance with best practice;Technical Leadership.QualificationsUniversity Degree in Electronics Engineering, Project Management or a relevant similar discipline;Relevant experience in a similar role, ideally in rail industry (it would be valuable knowledge of trackside products or onboard systems/embedded systems) or another similar safety-critical industry;Experience in Project Management, Agile, financial knowledge (budgeting, cash awareness etc.), risk and opportunity management, change management;Desired competencies: customer orientation, communication, planning, drive for results, flexibility, team leadership;Knowledge of using Microsoft Office (Excel, Word etc.) is required. Knowledge of Primavera tool as a user would be beneficial;Language skills required: advanced/business fluent level of English. It would be highly beneficial to have at least a medium level of Swedish.________________________________ABOUT BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATIONBombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry's broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.________________________________Bombardier is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All suitably qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, colour, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, age, disability status, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by Federal, National, or Local Laws.