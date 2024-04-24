Technical Project Manager to Schneider Electric
2024-04-24
About the job:
This service is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process takes place through Bravura and you are employed directly by Schneider Electric.
About the company:
Make a difference at Schneider Electric
Schneider are a global frontrunner in green energy solutions, and they operate within the market areas: industry, energy and infrastructure, data centers, industrial construction as well and housing with a broad supply of solutions and products for energy optimization. Schneider are a global company with a strong local presence. They are more than 130,000 employees in 100 countries creating an annual turnover of EUR 34 billion.
Be part of a collaborative and creative environment
You will be part of a creative environment, where you will collaborate with experienced and professional colleagues, as you work on solving exciting tasks with substantial influence. Sparring and knowledge sharing are essential parts of your day, just like you join our many social activities. At Schneider Electric, you will meet highly competent and skilled colleagues from all around the world contributing to our commitment to redefine energy management, keep data secure, and address the energy dilemma for a more sustainable planet.
Get to know life at Schneider here !
Tasks and responsibilities:
At Schneider, your role involves contributing to strong customer relationships to maintain high levels of customer satisfaction throughout the project lifecycles. You'll be responsible for driving financial performance, ensuring that deliveries are in line with contractual technical scope and timelines. Taking ownership of project scope validation, contract terms, and the seamless handover from sales to project execution will be key aspects of your role. Your expertise in project management will shine as you develop and oversee project plans, financials, and reporting using advanced project tools and systems. You'll play a crucial role in managing risk, handling change requests, maintaining stakeholder relationships, and coordinating with technical teams effectively.
This position demands a proactive approach, strong attention to detail, and excellent organizational skills to ensure smooth project execution from start to finish.
• Cultivate strong customer relationships and ensure high satisfaction throughout project lifecycles
• Drive financial performance and ensure deliveries align with contractual technical scope and timelines
• Take ownership of project scope validation, contract terms, and handover from sales to project execution
• Develop and manage project plans, financials, and reporting using advanced project tools and systems
• Effectively manage risk, change requests, stakeholder relationships, and coordination with technical teams
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Suitable educational background such as a degree in Electrical Engineering
• Previous work experience in a technical field in project management with digital power solutions, SCADA solutions, medium or high voltage experience
• Interest in multi-activity project management and ability to build strong customer relationships as well as collaborate effectively with sales teams
• Fluent in both Swedish and English, written and spoken
To thrive in this role, you are proactive, motivated, and structured in your working style and you have a hands-on approach to your work. You seek solutions to customers' questions, and you keep track of time-sensitive projects with a commercially driven attitude. You have excellent communication skills and are a true team player!
Other information:
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Stockholm or Gothenburg
Salary: Upon agreement
