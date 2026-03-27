Technical Project Manager / Release Coordinator - Södertälje
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-03-27
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Södertälje
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
For one of our clients, we are currently looking for a Project Manager / Release Coordinator.
We are seeking a skilled and driven Agile team member to join an EE Integration team within a large R&D organization. The team plays a central role in enabling integration and testing, supporting the delivery of safe, secure, and high-quality embedded electrical/electronic solutions within a modular system environment.
In this role, you will be part of a cross-functional Agile team, contributing to the coordination, planning, and execution of release activities. You will act as a key link between multiple stakeholders, ensuring alignment across integration points, supporting development workflows, and enabling efficient, high-quality releases of customer-facing applications. The team works in a collaborative environment where transparency, continuous improvement, and teamwork are core principles.
During the initial phase of the assignment, a higher on-site presence is expected to support onboarding and integration into the team. Over time, there will be increased flexibility for remote work depending on project needs and performance.
Key responsibilities include:
Coordinating Pre-PI planning across multiple value streams
Aligning change requests to ensure readiness from systemization through integration and verification
Facilitating meetings and key ceremonies within the release process
Acting as a central coordination point between architects, system owners, function owners, and Agile roles
Monitoring integration milestones and visualizing progress
Driving continuous improvements in release processes, documentation, and team workflows
Required competence:
Experience in coordination, planning, or release management in complex technical environments
Experience working in Agile/Lean setups
Strong organizational and structuring skills
Excellent communication and stakeholder management abilities
Experience facilitating meetings and driving alignment
Experience with Jira for workflow and tracking
Proactive mindset with strong ownership and delivery focus
Fluent in English, and Swedish
Meriting experience:
Background in embedded systems development
Experience from automotive or similar industries
Previous experience in roles such as Scrum Master or similar
Familiarity with tools like Confluence
Experience with PDM systems
Personal competencies:
Structured and holistic approach
Strong coordination and planning skills
Collaborative and service-minded mindset
Ability to handle ambiguity and drive progress
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Solution-oriented with a continuous improvement mindset
Start Date & Application:
Start: ASAP Duration: 2026-12-31 Scope: Full-time Language: English and Swedish
Application Deadline: 2026-03-31
Location: Södertälje (hybrid, approx. 3 days on-site)
Contact Person: 0790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7467182-1916202". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
151 71 (visa karta
)
151 71 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
9822680