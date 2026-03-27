Technical Project Manager / Release Coordinator - Södertälje

Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Datajobb / Södertälje
2026-03-27


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For one of our clients, we are currently looking for a Project Manager / Release Coordinator.
We are seeking a skilled and driven Agile team member to join an EE Integration team within a large R&D organization. The team plays a central role in enabling integration and testing, supporting the delivery of safe, secure, and high-quality embedded electrical/electronic solutions within a modular system environment.
In this role, you will be part of a cross-functional Agile team, contributing to the coordination, planning, and execution of release activities. You will act as a key link between multiple stakeholders, ensuring alignment across integration points, supporting development workflows, and enabling efficient, high-quality releases of customer-facing applications. The team works in a collaborative environment where transparency, continuous improvement, and teamwork are core principles.
During the initial phase of the assignment, a higher on-site presence is expected to support onboarding and integration into the team. Over time, there will be increased flexibility for remote work depending on project needs and performance.
Key responsibilities include:

Coordinating Pre-PI planning across multiple value streams

Aligning change requests to ensure readiness from systemization through integration and verification

Facilitating meetings and key ceremonies within the release process

Acting as a central coordination point between architects, system owners, function owners, and Agile roles

Monitoring integration milestones and visualizing progress

Driving continuous improvements in release processes, documentation, and team workflows

Required competence:

Experience in coordination, planning, or release management in complex technical environments

Experience working in Agile/Lean setups

Strong organizational and structuring skills

Excellent communication and stakeholder management abilities

Experience facilitating meetings and driving alignment

Experience with Jira for workflow and tracking

Proactive mindset with strong ownership and delivery focus

Fluent in English, and Swedish

Meriting experience:

Background in embedded systems development

Experience from automotive or similar industries

Previous experience in roles such as Scrum Master or similar

Familiarity with tools like Confluence

Experience with PDM systems

Personal competencies:

Structured and holistic approach

Strong coordination and planning skills

Collaborative and service-minded mindset

Ability to handle ambiguity and drive progress

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Solution-oriented with a continuous improvement mindset

Start Date & Application:
Start: ASAP Duration: 2026-12-31 Scope: Full-time Language: English and Swedish
Application Deadline: 2026-03-31
Location: Södertälje (hybrid, approx. 3 days on-site)
Contact Person: 0790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7467182-1916202".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB (org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
151 71 (visa karta)
151 71  SÖDERTÄLJE

Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing

Jobbnummer
9822680

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