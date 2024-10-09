Technical Project Manager needed!
2024-10-09
Do you want to work with one of the fashion industry's biggest tech transformations? Do you have experience as a Technical Project Manager, specifically with physical IT infrastructure projects? If you're also a strong communicator with big curiosity and adaptability, then we suggest you keep reading!
About the position
We are looking for a Technical Project Manager for our client, one of the fashion industry's biggest tech transformations. The role is located at the Stockholm office and this role may include travelling.
Your daily tasks
As a Technical Project Manager, your primary focus will be on managing physical IT infrastructure projects across global locations. You will work closely with technical specialists, vendors, and business units to develop and maintain IT infrastructure, including IT rooms, server racks, cooling systems, power distribution, cable management, and monitoring solutions. Your responsibilities will include overseeing project planning, execution, and delivery, ensuring timelines and budgets are met. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to define project scope, guide decisions, and document infrastructure designs and best practices. Additionally, you will manage vendor relationships, participate in agile processes, and ensure project documentation is up to date using tools like Teams, SharePoint, and JIRA. Staying informed on emerging technologies and industry trends to recommend improvements is also a key part of the role.
Your characteristics
As a Technical Project Manager, it is important to be outgoing and approachable, with a strong technical understanding of both physical IT infrastructure and IT infrastructure in general. You should be able to comprehend and effectively communicate complex solutions, while working independently to manage projects and activities with support from your manager and various teams. Comfort in collaborating with multiple teams, vendors, and stakeholders is essential, as is taking ownership of your work. Lastly, a solution-oriented mindset is crucial for approaching challenges.
Does this sound exciting?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Proven experience as a Technical Project Manager, specifically with physical IT infrastructure projects
Experience of collaborating and coordinating across multiple IT infrastructure teams, external vendors, and stakeholders
Strong understanding of IT infrastructure components, and more specifically, physical IT infrastructure
Ability to bridge the gap between technical requirements and business needs
Curiosity and adaptability to grasp new concepts and technologies quickly
Fearlessness in exploring alternative solutions and implementing backup plans
Strong interpersonal skills and ability to build effective relationships
Firsthand experience with tools like JIRA, Confluence, ServiceNow, and Microsoft Office tools
Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2025-12-31. Start 2024-11-01.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her via charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34845 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1500 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
