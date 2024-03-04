Technical Project Manager Automation to ABB Robotics Campus
ABB AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2024-03-04
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We are looking for you, who has worked as a requirement setter for suppliers, machine builders or system integrators. You will be part of the production environment at ABB Robotics. We are a manufacturing industry with a lot of interesting technical projects in all sorts of environments. Production, logistics, ERP-solutions et t c. It will be about 3-4 projects that you lead at the same time in different phases. You will also be troubleshooting ensuring interrupted production is avoided. The technology part of the projects is on you and the commercial responsibility is on Project Manager. It is a dynamic and expansive environment.
In this role you will be part of developing our current automation solutions and participate in projects implementing new automation solutions in both the current factory as well as new Robotics Campus Sweden on 65 000 m2, the building will be ready to move into in 2026 and the factory will be producing in full capacity in 2028. The automation journey with our new campus involves building a completely new production site with all of ABB techniques. We will be automizing the production with ABB Robots, build a fully automated warehouse and introduce AGV/AMR. Come, be curious and explore together with us, that's how we develop each of us.
This position reports to
Production Engineering Manager
Your responsibilities
Lead cross-functional teams on industrial projects, ensuring the successful integration of automation technologies
Leverage your expertise in automation to analyze, design, develop, and implement solutions that improve our manufacturing processes
Stay at the forefront of automation trends, bringing proven but also new ideas and technologies into our projects
Be part of developing current automation solutions but also support with special competence in troubleshoot and resolve automation-related issues, ensuring uninterrupted production
Mentor other automation engineers and provide technical guidance to improve team capabilities
Work closely with Production and Mechanical Engineers and Production teams to optimize current Automation solutions
Demonstrate a "can-do" attitude, taking initiative to drive projects to successful completion
Your background
Minimum 5 years of proven experience in automation engineering and industrial projects
Experience from automotive business and system integrators is beneficial
Beneficial if you have been leading or coordinating industrial projects
Bachelor's or master's degree in engineering or a related field
Senior Automation Engineers Knowledge and experience in PLC programming, HMI/SCADA development and industrial communication protocols
Good knowledge in ERP systems is beneficial
Good sense of urgency to deliver projects
Good knowledge in Lean and World Class Manufacturing
You are taking great responsibility for your work and have a strong will to develop yourself and to develop and improve current processes and ways of working
More about us
More about us Recruiting Manager Elin Asplund, +46 722 17 29 22, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Robert Norén, +47 724 61 20 95. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Does this sound like the next step in your career? Apply today! The last day to submit your application is the 29th of March. Interviews will be held during the advertisement period, the position may be filled before the application period is over.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://new.abb.com/
Kopparbergsvägen 2 (visa karta
)
721 83 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Kopparbergsvägen 2 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där ABB AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8513336