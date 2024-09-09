Technical Project Manager (Automation / Commissioning)
2024-09-09
We are now hiring for our client, one of the largest factories in Europe expanding their manufacturing facilities, and thus looking for a Technical Project Manager (TPM) with a strong Automation and/or Commissioning background to join the Engineering team.
You'll become a part of the diverse multicultural environment where specialists, engineers and TPMs across a broad range of technical disciplines unite their efforts in creating the greener future.
They will be particularly focusing on designing, planning and equipping a world class Gigafactory in time for start of production in 2026. This is an immense undertaking with the ultimate goal of producing the world's most sustainable lithium-ion batteries.
Responsibilities
You'll be in charge of cross-functional project management and work with scheduling, resource planning and progress follow up of manufacturing process equipment and material handling projects. The processes will cover automation, equipment commissioning, and maintenance, to ensure functionality in time, quality and cost from design phase to project closure. Specifically, you will:
Execute a manufacturing process equipment project in time, budget and scope.
Develop, manage and present technical project timelines aligned with all organizational disciplines.
Ensure that all necessary internal and external functions involved in a project are fully aligned in scope, time and cost.
Develop and manage detailed equipment commissioning and ramp up scenarios jointly with management teams.
In charge of the project delivery from design phase to closing, including implementation and coordination of recurring follow ups / steering meeting.
Assess risks for the designated project, ensuring completion of all risk processes, reporting, and follow up.
Secure long- and short-term cross functional resource planning and prioritization.
Qualifications
BSc or MSc in mechanical, chemical, industrial, or electrical engineering
Solid background in process automation, equipment commissioning, or both
Project management and leadership experience (2-5 years)
Experience with multi-cultural teams in the industrial environment
Proficiency with Microsoft Project software
Ability to work under pressure, meet tight deadlines, and manage challenging organizational situations
Previous experience in Battery Cell Manufacturing is welcomed.
Duration: 6 months with extension
Location: Skellefteå, Sweden (onsite)
Expected start: Sept/Oct 2024
Language: English
The interviews are ongoing - If you are interested, we recommend you to apply asap and attach your CV in English.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eccoci AB
(org.nr 556948-1350), https://consultancy.eccoci.se/ Arbetsplats
Eccoci Kontakt
Galyna Daniel galyna.daniel@eccoci.se
8888607