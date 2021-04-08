Technical Project manager - Northab AB - Datajobb i Sundbyberg

We are looking for a Technical Project managerThe YS project office needs backup by a technical-minded project manager with the ability to coordinate complex projects with a high degree of cross-functionality.YS are a central part of supporting Scania's global service market organisation. We create support tools and information for Scania's over 1600 workshops around the world. We deliver diagnostic tools, workshop manuals, tools and also driver information.As a project manager at the YS project office, you coordinate the cross-functional work at YS as well as represent YS towards other project organisations both within the R&D and the service market.You help create the best conditions for the project team and support them by planning, following up on time plans, deliveries and milestones. Your present project status at technical meetings and steering groups. We work continuously with the development of our ways of working and processes and where your contribution is valuable.PersonalityYou are a natural leader with project management experience and you strive to help and develop the people around you.You are structured and can cope with a high pace and many different simultaneous tasksYou communicate and have the ability to create and maintain a large network of contacts on all levels. You feel comfortable presenting in front of large audiences.During Covid, part of the work can be done off-site. Normally 100% on-site at the customer 's premises. The selection of candidates is done continuously. Good opportunities for an extension of the assignment.Required competenceEducation: Master of science or equivalentLanguage: Proficient in Swedish and English