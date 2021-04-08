Technical Project manager - Northab AB - Datajobb i Sundbyberg
Technical Project manager
Northab AB / Datajobb / Sundbyberg
2021-04-08

We are looking for a Technical Project manager

The YS project office needs backup by a technical-minded project manager with the ability to coordinate complex projects with a high degree of cross-functionality.

YS are a central part of supporting Scania's global service market organisation. We create support tools and information for Scania's over 1600 workshops around the world. We deliver diagnostic tools, workshop manuals, tools and also driver information.

As a project manager at the YS project office, you coordinate the cross-functional work at YS as well as represent YS towards other project organisations both within the R&D and the service market.

You help create the best conditions for the project team and support them by planning, following up on time plans, deliveries and milestones. Your present project status at technical meetings and steering groups. We work continuously with the development of our ways of working and processes and where your contribution is valuable.

Personality

You are a natural leader with project management experience and you strive to help and develop the people around you.

You are structured and can cope with a high pace and many different simultaneous tasks

You communicate and have the ability to create and maintain a large network of contacts on all levels. You feel comfortable presenting in front of large audiences.

During Covid, part of the work can be done off-site. Normally 100% on-site at the customer 's premises. The selection of candidates is done continuously. Good opportunities for an extension of the assignment.

Required competence

* Education: Master of science or equivalent
* Language: Proficient in Swedish and English

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

