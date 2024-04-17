Technical Project Manager
Aurora Engineering AB / Datajobb / Partille Visa alla datajobb i Partille
2024-04-17
, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aurora Engineering AB i Partille
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Role description - Technical project manager
Senior technical project managers.
You will be responsible for one or more projects, sub-projects or programmes.
Many times you are involved from the start of the project and lead the work from idea generation to delivery.
You may also work with preliminary studies, analyzes (flow analyses), streamlining operations and investigations.
Your leadership is characterized by taking responsibility, creating structure and reaching the goals (everyone's contribution is equally important to reach the end goal), but also the ability to be responsive and engage and motivate co-responsible people in your project group.
Who are you?
We are looking for you who have a university degree and 5-10 years of experience in project management of both small and large projects.
You have experience with project management methodology such as Prince2, PPS or PROPS and have experience working according to agile methods, but also waterfall projects.
You are used to dealing with interested parties and stakeholders, have good communication skills and can conduct an active dialogue internally and/or with external actors/authorities. You are fluent in both English and Swedish.
It is advantageous if you have a project manager certification according to PMI, IPMA or equivalent. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-17
E-post: sadhana@aurora-engineering.net Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aurora Engineering AB
(org.nr 559435-4606)
Tage Madsens Väg 23 G (visa karta
)
433 35 PARTILLE Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8620509