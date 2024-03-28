Technical Project Manager
2024-03-28
As Technical Project Manager at SeenThis where you will work cross-functional, cross-company in an international environment with clients and colleagues from around the world. You will serve as our Ad Tech Guru, providing expert knowledge about our services, and you will also contribute to the development of our products, technology, and business. Take on the role of a Technical Project Manager and enjoy the journey!
About the role
In this role, you will work closely with developers and product owners to enhance and develop our technology and products. You will also collaborate cross-functionally with other teams within SeenThis to support projects and streamline processes, ensuring that our business adapts accordingly when our product changes. You will utilize your expertise to provide high-level ad tech services to our customers when necessary. Furthermore, you will collaborate closely with our Commercial team to advise and support client relations, including participating in client meetings, conducting training sessions, and creating specifications and documentation to assist both our clients and salespeople. In close relation to our clients, you will also lead technical improvement projects of new and existing ad solutions.
About you
We are looking for someone who is communicative and thrives on discussing technical matters with the product team, as well as someone who enjoys participating in sales meetings, guiding our clients to the best solution. You are driven and self-sufficient in your work and approach problem-solving in a positive, service-oriented manner.
You will qualify for this role if you have:
A minimum of three years of experience in the Ad Tech Industry (Publisher, Agency, or ad tech company).
Knowledge of programmatic Ad Buying and Ad Servers.
Basic proficiency in coding (HTML/CSS/Javascript).
Proficiency in Excel, including the ability to create pivot tables, etc.
Proficiency in both Swedish and English.
You will really stand out if you have:
Knowledge of ad macros, ad tag functions, HTML5 creatives, and industry measurement standards such as Open Measurement SDK.
Experience working with ad server setups at the publisher level and troubleshooting display ads on websites.
Application
We look forward to your application! Please note that we conduct background checks on all new SeenThis team members, in compliance with our customers, to protect business-critical information.
If you have any questions please, contact Ronja Hultkrantz, Talent Acquisition Manager & HR at ronja@seenthis.se
