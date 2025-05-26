Technical Project Lead at Evolved Aerospace!
2025-05-26
Want to lead projects that put real tech in the air? Evolved Aerospace isn't your average tech company - they're fast, fearless, and already delivering life-saving UAS technology to Ukraine. Now they're looking for a Technical Project Manager to lead development and global deliveries of some of the world's most advanced unmanned aerial systems.
If you want to turn innovation into working systems - and see them fly - this is where you want to be.
About Evolved Aerospace Evolved Aerospace is the Swedish branch of a fast-moving international defense tech group originally founded in the United States. With active operations in the US, Sweden, and Ukraine - and global partners across Europe, Asia, and South America - Evolved designs and delivers next-generation unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for defense and dual-use applications.
In just a short time, the Swedish team has gone from zero to battlefield impact. Their drones are already flying real missions, and the development cycles are measured in months - not years. It's the best of both worlds: startup agility meets serious defense-grade engineering. And they're just getting started.
Who We're Looking For We're looking for a Technical Project Manager with a strong track record in leading complex development projects, ideally within aerospace, defense, automotive, or high-tech hardware/software systems. You're a systems thinker and a skilled communicator who thrives in dynamic, fast-paced environments.
You know how to align technical teams, customers, and suppliers - and how to keep momentum even when the path isn't fully mapped out. You're structured, proactive, and not afraid of tight timelines or changing requirements. Most importantly, you're motivated by real-world impact and want to work with cutting-edge tech that gets deployed.
About the Role As a Technical Project Manager at Evolved Aerospace, you'll take the lead on both internal product development and external customer deliveries of advanced UAS platforms. You'll work closely with engineers, integrators, and mission specialists to manage projects that span embedded systems, sensors, software, testing, and deployment.
You'll:
Lead full-cycle development and delivery projects of advanced UAS systems
Coordinate cross-functional, partly distributed teams across hardware, software, and systems
Set goals, plan roadmaps, track milestones, and manage change
Act as the main point of contact for customers, suppliers, and partners
Identify technical and operational risks - and solve them before they become blockers
Help shape and scale project processes in a growing international company
Qualifications
8+ years of experience managing complex technical projects
Background in aerospace, defense, automotive, robotics, or similar fields
Proven ability to lead cross-functional teams and deliver real systems
Strong understanding of both hardware and software in integrated systems
Experience with agile or iterative development methodologies
Excellent communication skills in English (Swedish is a bonus)
Bonus: Experience with UAS platforms, sensor systems, or global tech deliveries
Why Join Evolved? Because you want to build something that matters. You want speed, ownership, and the chance to work with sharp people solving hard problems. At Evolved, you won't be a cog in a giant machine - you'll be part of the core team that's designing and deploying real systems for real missions.
They offer competitive salaries, wellness benefits, and a profit-sharing model where up to 15% of annual profit is distributed across the team. But more importantly? They offer purpose, autonomy, and a chance to grow like never before. If you're chasing comfort, this isn't your gig. But if you're driven by impact, innovation, and the thrill of getting tech into the air - you're in the right place.
We look forward to receiving your application! The recruitment process is managed by Ed:Za Group. If you have any questions regarding the position or the process, please don't hesitate to contact Tyra Nguyen at tyra.nguyen@edzagroup.se
