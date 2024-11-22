Technical Project Engineer
Are you technical expert within LPG Industry? Would you like to ensure LPG/tank installations are maintained and installed according to safety, Industry and Kosan Gas standards? Are you able to oversee and plan parallel projects? Then this might be your new endeavour.
You will oversee that current LPG installations in Norway and Sweden are maintained and meet safety and regulatory standards as well as internal Kosan Gas standards. You will also ensure the required documentation is completed. To succeed in this role, your attention to accuracy, strong analytical skills, and a positive approach to problem-solving are essential.
About our team
You will be a part of our team of 14 employees in Gothenburg/Oslo and will work closely with our colleagues in Denmark. The team includes 2 technicians in Sweden and 1 in Norway, who perform the maintenance.
Together we strive to offer excellent service to our customers.
Your role
Your responsibilities and key tasks:
Regulatory Compliance & Safety
Ensure existing LPG installations meet safety standards and comply with relevant regulations
Documentation
Complete and maintain accurate documentation for compliance and record-keeping purposes
Project/Technical Oversight
Oversee and plan the maintenance of current installations and manage the design, budgeting and planning and execution of new projects
Ensure adherence to project goals, specifications, industry standards and safety regulations
Stakeholder Management
Collaborate with internal teams, external contractors, suppliers and regulatory
Budget and Cost Control
Prepare and manage projects budgets, monitor expenses and ensure cost-effective solutions
HSSE Compliance
Ensure that Health, Safety, Security and Environmental standards are rigorously upheld throughout all phases of each project
Further you will:
Conduct courses for customers and internally.
Be the technical expert and contact person to Energigas Sverige and Drivkraft Norway.
You will be based in Gothenburg or Oslo office. Travels within Norway and Sweden to customer sites on a regular basis.
Your qualifications
We are looking for a person who has:
Higher technical, engineering or vocational education
At least 4 years of work experience
Proven Project manager experience
Knowledge or experience of working with EN standards
Practical experience/knowledge of energy, energy optimization and energy types.
Good oral and written Norwegian/Swedish and English skills
Work closely with cross-functional teams, contractors and stakeholders to deliver high-quality projects on time, within scope and budget.
Strong communication skills
Generally good IT skills, including Auto Cad
Knowledge/experience with the Gas Safety Act is an advantage
You thrive on challenging tasks and have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment
We are offering
You will be an important part of the business and as the role has recently been reworked, you will have the opportunity to influence your everyday working situation.
We offer good development opportunities, and we ensure that you get the introduction and training you need. We operate in an industry that moves in a greener direction, where LPG can play a significant role.
You will be part of a committed team with an informal workplace atmosphere where we have fun while achieving our goals. We are part of an international group and we are a major player in our industry.
Contact info
For more information about this job opportunity, please contact Commercial Manager Norway & Sweden, Caroline Francke Berg: e-mail: caroline.berg@kosangas.no
.
We are ready to receive your application. Please apply with CV and how you fill the qualifications we are looking for. We interview continuously and the process ends as soon as we have found the right candidate.
About Kosan Gas
Kosan Gas is one of the leading suppliers of LPG in cylinders and tank in the Nordic countries. In Denmark, we are also the market-leading supplier of LPG in bottles. For more than 90 years the company has delivered energy solutions to both professional and private customers previously under the brands BP Gas and Shell Gas. We have also launched the market's first renewable LPG, Kosan Biomix. Today, the American holding company UGI Corporation owns 100% of the shares in Kosan Gas. Our Nordic head office is in Aarhus, Denmark, and we have sales offices in Oslo, Gothenburg and Helsinki.
