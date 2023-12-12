Technical Product Support
Do you like to understand how and why a product behave in a certain way?
Do you have as a goal to become a technical expert that people turn to for support?
As Technical Product Support at the unit HV Breakers, you will support the organization to understand the technical possibilities and limitations of our products. You will gather the technical knowledge we have built and make it accessible for the organization, hence you will have a very close collaboration with our technology department.
You will part of the design department at HV Breakers. In HV Breakers we are 300 people working today but see the need to grow together with increasing market requirements. We are a fast-paced organization with a non-hierarchical culture, where you are encouraged to take initiatives and use your innovative skills.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't fulfil all requirements.
Your responsibilities
You will provide technical support or advice to the organization.
Structure our technical knowledge and make it accessible for the organization.
Ensure stable quality technical support, answer on time with customer focus in mind.
You will collaborate with TC organization to build and increase your technical knowledge and expertise.
You should take responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You have a strong technical interest.
You have an engineering background.
You are a team player with good communication skills.
You are proactive and like to take responsibility.
Proficiency in English is a must and Swedish is preferred.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 31st of December! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Sara Lingegård sara.lingegard@hitachienergy.com
