Technical Product Specialist
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-04-24
Do you want to be part of a collaborative and innovative team where creativity and new ideas are appreciated? We are now looking for a Technical Product Specialist to join our team.
Your future team
We are looking for a new member to our team that will be central in educating, spreading, and helping teams from both Development as well as Operation organizations in the usage of anonymized data from various IoT devices. The team provides solutions to access and visualize the data as well as performing deeper analysis of it. Together we strive to provide data solutions that enable data-driven decisions within Axis.
The company is in an expansive market, and it is important to be innovative as well as being able to provide the best solutions for the customer needs. Therefore, the data-driven ways of working can be one of the key factors for the success of the future work.
Your role
Today the team consists of experienced SW Engineers, Data Engineers, Data Scientists, Architects, Technical product manager and Technical product specialist. To enable data-driven ways of working in larger organizations, you will play a key role. You will have opportunity to gain domain knowledge not only in various product & SW areas, but also in Operation areas such as supply chain, manufacturing, industrialization, and sourcing areas when supporting related teams using the data. You will also be able to work closely with Data scientists to perform deeper analysis in various areas.
You will work actively with many teams within Axis and collect new requirements that will affect our future activities. You will have great influence in your own role as well as the role of the team with many exciting challenges.
Who you are
You are a committed person with technical background as well as interest in data analysis. You want to be a generalist and gain knowledge from various domains. You enjoy communicating, can easily and clearly deliver knowledge to individuals as well as to teams/organizations both on engineering level as well as on management level. The challenges are endless and together we can prioritize, and focus based on your interests and ambitions. We are open, positive, and always curious of new areas, and hopefully you are as well.
Additionally, we prefer that you have below backgrounds and skills
* Bachelor or master's in computer, electrical, physics science/engineering or equivalent
* Enjoy sharing knowledge with others and working transparently
* Experience in visualization/BI-tool (ex. Apache Superset or other)
* Structured and skilled in writing and especially documentation of requirements.
* Strong presentation and communication skills in English and Swedish
Additional skills that can give plus points during recruitment
* Previous experiences working close with Data scientists/analysts, and interest in machine learning/deep learning models
* Previous experiences working as SW engineer and knowledge of Python, SQL and Linux development environment
As teamwork is crucial for Axis as a whole, we believe it is important that you can contribute to a good team spirit promoting a creative, innovative and stimulating work environment.
Ready to act?
Please contact the the recruiting manager Tory Li at +46 70 246 7198 if you have any questions.
