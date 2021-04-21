Technical Product Owner - Kambi Sweden AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Kambi Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-21Kambi is a leading B2B provider of premium sports betting services for online and retail gambling operators. Our mission is to create the world's leading sports betting experience, from front-end user interface to customer intelligence, risk management and odds compiling. With offices in Stockholm, Uppsala, London, Malta, Bucharest, Philadelphia and Sydney together with 900 passionate and highly skilled people, we live and breathe sports betting.Do you love building great products? Are you passionate about sports and want to make a difference?We are now looking to strengthen our team with a Technical Product Owner to take a senior responsibility over the technical aspects of our out of the box betting client. The main responsibility will initially be to guide architectural decisions on how we build market leading betting clients in the future and drive the work moving us towards this state. Over time, your responsibilities will be on improving the client foundation as a technically skilled member of a group of product owners responsible for the betting client.As Kambi is a B2B sportsbook provider, we provide our sportsbook to multiple partner brands. The betting client of these partners are often hybrids between their proprietary components and our out-of-the-box betting client. Your users are mainly internal and external frontend development teams who builds features and experiences on top of our base client, as opposed to the individuals placing bets on any of our partners web, mobile, or retail clients. You will have close colleagues focusing mainly on the end-user experience, while you will have your main responsibilities on the technical side of the betting client.In this role, you will collaborate with large parts of the organization such as business stakeholders, analysts, operators, partners, development teams, designers, UX-researchers, and architects. You will get the chance to directly impact our strategy and set the vision together with other product owners. We want you to find creative solution drafts and iterate those continuously all the way to production.Responsibilities:A Kambi Product Owner takes a holistic role from strategic Product Development Management to tactical Agile Product Ownership. This includes:Create, maintain and refine product visionsDiscover product development opportunities together with stakeholdersDiscover, slice and plan what value to build, driven by hypotheses in a data-driven mannerProve that the efforts of you and your development team produces valueCommunicate and educate on your products with the support of communication expertsOwn the product backlog, plan and lead refinement sessions/groomings as the product expertPerform the Agile Product Owner craft - including daily Scrum standups, team backlog ownership and delivery updatesWhen needed, engage with and present to customers and users globallyWe expect you to:Have a proved ability to understand complex technical environmentsHave an interest in frontend development and API designHave complete understanding of the product owner role and what is expected of you when working with development teamsBe comfortable with driving product discovery, which depending on the specific product and need may require vastly different methods.You'll like Kambi if you:Have confidence in speaking your mind and collaborate well with stake holdersHave high expectations of yourself and your peersThink business value delivered is what defines great product developmentAre a self-starter who can find valuable things to do without needing detailed directionsWhat's in it for you?A lot of responsibility and a large degree of freedomOpportunity to work in a successful and fast-growing companyA fun and flexible working cultureAbility to directly influence your and your teams' work environment and processesInternational work environmentThere will be opportunities post COVID to travel to our other offices and learn the business from the inside. Candidates must from time to time be willing to travel visiting business partners, venues and exhibitions around the world.If you want to be part of a dedicated team in central Stockholm, please apply with a cover letter and your CV.Varaktighet, arbetstid2021-04-21Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-27Kambi Sweden AB5709126