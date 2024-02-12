Technical Product Owner
2024-02-12
Sanoma Learning, Regional Technology Center (RTC) Nordics supports local businesses in Sweden and Finland. Technical Product Owner (TPO) contributes to the development of one or several products in the Nordic portfolio. Since Sanoma Learning is an Ed Tech company, the products in scope are in the domain of Educational ecosystem integrations. You are responsible for collecting and analyzing business requirements and maintaining technical and functional documentation. You participate in backlog refinement and long-term planning and ensure the development items are delivered in time according to business priorities. You work in close collaboration with stakeholders inside and outside Sanoma Learning. You resolve complex queries together with Technical Support, Customer Service and development teams. Technical Product Owner reports to Delivery Lead of Nordic Region. Position is located in Stockholm, Sweden.
Key job responsibilities
As a Technical Product Owner, you
Analyse and document processes and describe required changes to identify the possible gap and change required
Collect business requirements using a variety of methods to express the needs of different user roles
Manage requirements to make sure the requirements are valid and can be met
Contribute to business cases by assessing the feasibility and relevance of proposed initiatives
Draft and maintain technical and functional documentation
Identify and manage risks related to the product
Contribute and maintain a product roadmap together with business stakeholders
Identify contract requirements and write specifications for new/existing contracts
Own the contracts and manage day-to-day relationships with contract service providers
Resolve queries from internal customers or suppliers by providing information on processes and policies
Contribute to Regional infosec governance
Coordinate product maintenance and service management
Job requirements
A minimum of 3 years of work experience as a System Analyst or in a comparable role
Good knowledge of system integration, APIs and IAM solutions
Strong understanding and working experience with Agile approach and culture
Experienced working in an international environment. Ability to work with multiple geographies in a multicultural environment.
Effective planning and organization skills or prior knowledge of project management.
Desired characteristics
Self-starter, analytical and problem solver.
Solid digital/technical skills foundation.
Objective/outcome driven.
Proactive and able to set own action plans.
Excellent team player and stakeholder management skills.
Strong oral and written communication skills.
Very good Swedish and English language skills, written and verbal.
Flexible and adaptable when facing changes in priorities or circumstances.
Employment, benefits and practical info
37,5 working hours per week
30 vacation days
collective labor agreement (kollektivavtal) "medieföretagen"
Pension plan ITP 1 and ITP 2
High wellness contribution
1 wellness hour per week (friskvårdstimme)
Social activities: sport, art, book and handcraft gatherings
About Sanoma Learning
How do you prepare students for the world, engage their curiosity and inspire them to grow? That is the main question of teachers all around the world. At Sanoma Learning, it has always been our mission to help to find and develop best-in-class answers to this question. If you join us, it means that you embark on an exciting journey to help shape the future of learning for primary, secondary and vocational education. We believe that your journey is our success as a company.
Sanoma Learning is a leading K12 European learning company, operating in 12 countries. Our learning products and services enable and support teachers and schools to develop the talents of every child to reach their potential. By offering printed and digital learning content, as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, we want to grow our positive impact on learning across Europe. With over 3000 employees, we help shape the future of education for 25+ million of students.
So, are you ready to start your journey to help shape the future of learning and help teachers to support all students to reach their potential?
Sanoma Learning is an equal opportunity employer; we are committed to inclusion and diversity, ensure equal opportunity for all applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or any other characteristics.
