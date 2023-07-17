Technical Product Manager (Hybrid Cloud)
2023-07-17
At Tele2 our vision is to enable a society of unlimited possibilities. We are committed to shift to a circular economy as part of being leaders in sustainability. The strategy we have chosen to reach our goal has four focus areas: advance circular economy to combat climate change, maximize potential through an inclusive and diverse workplace, boost innovation for sustainability, and protect children in a connected society.
Tele2's fast networks enable mobile and fixed connectivity, telephony, data network services, TV, streaming, and global IoT solutions for millions of customers. We operate in Sweden and the Baltics and our networks cover 99% of the Swedish population.
Now we are looking for our next Technical product manager to join our great team!
The team within Product management, UC & CLOUD, is responsible for ensuring the development and product life cycle management of the UC & CLOUD product portfolio. The ambition is to achieve the most competitive and cost-efficient product portfolio in Sweden, optimized to reach our growth, profitability, and market share ambition.
During the coming years the Cloud area is key to Tele2 B2B with a significant strategic interest and the Technical Product Manager joining the team will be significant for Cloud.
The responsibility includes developing the portfolio from a technical standpoint to ensure profitable growth.
THIS IS THE JOB:
As a technical product manager, you will lead the technical product development of the Cloud portfolio and supporting systems for the services in scope. You will work with our Commercial Product Manager and be responsible for leading the development and management of our hybrid cloud solutions, including security services and infrastructure, towards our delivery departments and partners. You ensure efficient products where Tele2 takes responsibility for life-cycle management in line with our sustainability strategy and our customer promise of reliability.
Responsibilities include:
Product development and product management of hybrid cloud solutions, security, and underlying infrastructure
Collaborate with the delivery department to monitor performance and provide technical expertise when needed
Develop and manage overall processes to ensure efficiency of the delivery and end-to-end perspective.
Manage the technical development of products and systems for the products
Maintain a technical development plan on short and long term
Secure the lifecycle management plan for the products and continuously drive technical improvements to improve the customer experience
Technically educate the organization focusing on tech design, sales, delivery & Operations, and customer support
WHAT WE LOOK FOR:
To succeed in the role it will be key to stay current with customer needs, technical market trends and competition to ensure development of the portfolio. You need to be an excellent team player with no prestige, able to identify and lead qualitative initiatives and engage employees while always putting the customer first.
To be successful in the role you we believe that you:
Have experience in hybrid cloud, security and applications
Are passionate about technique in combination with a good sense of creating business value for our customers
Have experience in product management including product development for scalable deliveries to multiple customers.
We also value if you:
Have a background as a technical product manager, presale specialist or within technical solution design/sales/support
Experience with hyperconverged infrastructure, software defined data center and keen on automation
Experience working in project form both as a leader and active participant
Are a good presenter and can build your own stakeholder network
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
A FEW WORDS FROM THE MANAGER
This is a very challenging and fun role when we now embark on a new journey for Tele2 B2B to drive the Cloud area. The tasks range from technical and operational questions to embracing new future technologies always with a customer first and an end-to-end mindset. You will have a great network of colleagues and, support to truly make a difference.
WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU?
At Tele2, we believe in fostering a creative and flexible work environment. We are committed to building a company that values diversity in all its forms and we are proud to have been ranked as the number one company in Sweden for gender equality by Equileap.
Work-life balance is valued, offering a hybrid workplace and flexible working hours (Different working hours may apply for employees with schedule- based work)
Shorter working hours during the summer
Employees enjoy benefits and offers through the Benify portal and discounts are provided on Tele2 services such as broadband and mobile phone
Generous healthcare package includes wellness allowance, occupational pension, salary exchange, parental pay, and more
Sense of belonging and community promoted through voluntary groups like Women@Tele2, Open Voice choir, D&I Council, and Pride@Tele2
The preferred position is located in our headquarter in Kista, Stockholm. We want to create an inclusive culture where all forms of diversity are seen and for this position, we are happy to see female applicants. At Tele2, we aim to build an inclusive company in a diverse world.
You are welcome to submit your application. Selection and interviews are conducted in August.
