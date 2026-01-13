Technical Product Manager
When you can't breathe, nothing else matters. That's why a career at Breas Medical matters.
Our mission is to improve the quality of life and care of respiratory patients around the world through a personal commitment to innovation, quality, and customer focus.
Are you our next Technical Product Manager?
As a Technical Product Manager (TPM) at Breas Medical, you will play a pivotal role within our R&D organization, combining end-to-end technical product ownership, technical leadership, and project management. You will be responsible for overseeing cost, quality, and overall performance throughout the entire product lifecycle, ensuring our solutions continue to meet the highest standards for patients and caregivers.
Main Responsibilities
Product Strategy & Roadmap
• Define and maintain the technical product roadmap, ensuring alignment with business strategy and evolving technologies.
• Prioritize features and initiatives based on strategic value, feasibility, and resource availability.
Technical Ownership & Compliance
• Serve as the technical owner for one or more products, managing architecture, design history, and compliance documentation.
• Ensure adherence to relevant standards and regulations (e.g., ISO, FDA, MDR).
• Own the risk management file and ensure traceability from requirements to verification.
Project Leadership & Cross-Functional Collaboration
• Lead cross-functional project teams to deliver product fixes, enhancements, and new innovations.
• Develop and manage project plans, timelines, and budgets.
• Coordinate R&D teams across software, hardware, mechanical, verification, and production support.
Lifecycle Management & Continuous Improvement
• Oversee the product lifecycle from concept to end-of-life, driving continuous improvement and innovation.
• Monitor field performance and customer feedback to guide sustaining engineering and plan for obsolescence.
• Lead cost-out initiatives to improve product profitability without compromising quality.
Strategic Influence & Communication
• Represent R&D in therapeutic area leadership discussions and contribute to strategic portfolio decisions.
• Bridge portfolio strategy with customer needs and technical delivery, ensuring R&D efforts generate commercial, clinical, and regulatory value.
• Communicate effectively across functions and levels, influencing stakeholders and supporting junior colleagues.
To be successful in this job, we believe that you possess the following requirements and skills:
Education & Experience
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or a related technical field.
• Minimum 5 years of experience in product development, technical project management, or R&D roles within a regulated industry (e.g., medical devices, pharmaceuticals, or similar).
• Strong understanding of product architecture, systems engineering, and regulatory compliance (e.g., ISO, FDA, MDR).
• Proficiency in project management tools (e.g., MS Project, Jira, Wrike), risk management methodologies, and PLM systems.
Strategic & Analytical Skills
• Translate business and customer needs into actionable strategies.
• Make data-driven decisions and proactively manage risks.
Leadership & Influence
• Proven ability to lead cross-functional teams and manage projects from concept to launch, with strong interpersonal skills to influence across functions and remain resilient under pressure and ambiguity
Ready to Make a Difference? Join Breas Medical
Breas Medical is on an exciting transformation journey-growing globally and modernizing our operations. Here, you'll join a passionate, international team with a shared mission to improve lives through respiratory care. You'll have the opportunity to influence our future, contribute to meaningful innovation, and make a real impact for patients and caregivers worldwide.
Location: Mölnlycke, Sweden. This is an onsite position.
If this sounds like you, we'd love to hear from you. Please submit your resume and any other relevant materials.
We work with continuous recruitment - apply today!
More About Us
Breas Medical is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with over 30 years of expertise in ventilation, airway clearance, and sleep solutions. We are passionate experts dedicated to respiratory care, with unwavering focus on the patient and the caregiver, delivering high quality and reliable products. We respond to your changing needs with agility, and while growing globally, we take customer care personally. Our solutions cover a broad range of devices, consumables, service solutions, educational & training programs, and comprehensive connectivity capabilities to improve the quality of life of patients, from hospital to home.
Breas Medical employs over 300 people globally. Our solutions reach 50 countries around the world, and we manufacture our products in four countries: China, UK, Sweden, and the US.
Find out more about Breas: https://educationbybreas.com, https://breas.com,
