Technical Product Manager
2025-10-21
Join Ascom as a Technical Product Manager!
As a Technical Product Manager at Ascom here in Gothenburg, you will be responsible for all technical aspects of our products and solutions. You will collaborate closely with internal technical teams, developers, engineers, and testers, and act as the technical counterpart to Product Managers in Marketing. Your focus will be on product capabilities, technical strategy, and ensuring our solutions meet the highest standards.
What You Will Do:
Manage the technology and development roadmap for assigned products.
Create short- and long-term technical product plans, set development strategy, and define priorities.
Monitor technical trends and competitor landscape; integrate emerging technologies into product development.
Translate customer, market, and business requirements into technical capabilities.
Act as Subject Matter Expert (SME) within your product area, providing technical advice to stakeholders.
Collaborate with regional product specialists on tenders and proposals.
Lead the technical strategy for your product in close interaction with the R&D team.
Interface with regional specialists to support tender responses and solution proposals.
You Have:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering, computer science, or a relevant field.
6-10 years of experience in technical product management or similar roles.
Proven experience driving product management activities for complex B2B products and applications.
Experience in the medical device industry, OEM market, or other relevant sectors.
Advanced technical communication skills
Strong understanding of healthcare regulatory frameworks
Project management expertise, including planning and executing projects
Customer focus and ability to understand customer needs
Effective communication and presentation skills
Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities
Experience with agile methodologies and an ability to adapt and learn in a fast-changing environment
Why Join Ascom?
Be part of a global leader in healthcare ICT.
Work with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.
Collaborate with talented professionals in a supportive environment.
Opportunity to make a real impact on healthcare and enterprise solutions.
Ready to take the next step in your career?
Apply now and join us in shaping the future of healthcare technology at Ascom!
About Ascom
Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. We are looking for a passionate and experienced Technical Product Manager to join our dynamic R&D team in Gothenburg. Ersättning
