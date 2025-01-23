Technical Product Manager
Mölnlycke Health Care AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2025-01-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mölnlycke Health Care AB i Göteborg
Help us make breakthrough innovations in healthcare
If you're ready to have an impact in a career that makes a difference, Mölnlycke could be your next step. You'll be helping to equip medical professionals around the world with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll be developing yourself in a global environment with an inspirational culture, with lots of opportunities. All the while building a successful career, with real purpose.
In Operation Room Solution (ORS) at Mölnlycke, we aim for frictionless flow in the operating room, with solutions designed for safety.
We are now hiring a Technical Product Manager to join the ORS Product Management team placed in Gothenburg. The purpose of this position is to act as the technical product expert to bring valuable product knowledge to development projects and product portfolios, proactively suggest and implement improvements, and support global marketing and operations teams with insights and guidance. You are also accountable to ensure compliance with technical documentation standards for the designated product range. You will also analyze external requirements and evolving business needs to identify opportunities for greater efficiency in documentation management, driving streamlined processes for improved and more efficient outcomes.
Your role and key accountabilities
Provide product knowledge and feedback from post market data in product development projects and portfolio to contribute to develop the assortment.
Act as technical expert within appointed product range for product development projects or in early concept phases.
Provide product knowledge in complaints management.
Support global marketing in providing local markets with technical expertise (e.g. for tenders).
Act as Product expert/technical file owner for appointed product ranges.
Be accountable for compliance of designated parts of the product technical documentation in accordance with the Quality Management System.
Act as appointed Product Owner post market surveillance.
Own the technical file related product knowledge and proved input within R&D and other functions where appropriate.
Be the designated person from R&D in products audits.
What you'll get:
Hybrid working.
Competitive benefits package.
Wellbeing initiatives.
What you'll need
Capabilities and qualities
Deep Knowledge of Global Regulatory Requirements and applicable standards
Experience in understanding end-user needs and analyzing competitor insights
Deep knowledge in Design control
Excellent communication skills
Fluent English written and spoken
Excellent communication skills for building strong relationships with key stakeholders
Solution-oriented mindset with a focus on problem-solving and results.
Strong analytical skills to support evidence-based decision-making.
Qualifications and Experience
Master's or bachelor's degree in engineering, chemistry or life science or equivalent
Experience as a Technical Product Manager or similar
Senior experience in product development, regulatory affairs or quality assurance, preferably in medical devices
Please submit your application at earliest convenience. We are conducting interviews continuously.
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
At Mölnlycke diversity is not just a vision, but our strength. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace that values and celebrates the power of diversity. At the heart of our commitment is the belief that diversity fuels innovation, creativity and problem-solving. We invite you to be a part of a team where authenticity is embraced, and every employee, regardless of background or any other traits, experiences a true sense of belonging. Your attitude, drive, enthusiasm, and eagerness to learn are just as important to us as the requirements for the role.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes. Our business is organized in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,700 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Mölnlycke is a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health, and in early 2025 our headquarters will move there. Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916.
For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
and www.molnlycke.com/careers
