Technical Preparation Engineer
2024-04-05
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We are a team consisting of highly engaged and skilled engineers.
We are now looking for a Technical Preparation Engineer for the Chassis area.
With us, you can push your own professional skills and drive change together with committed colleagues. We are in an exciting transformation phase towards Electromobility and Vehicle automation. If you want to be part of product development and have a drive to improve manufacturing, come and create a new future together with us!
Mission
The mission of the Technical Preparation Engineer is to deliver a product that is secured & aligned according to Volvo Production System and Volvo Operations Concept. As a Technical Preparation Engineer you will be the GTO engineering interface in product development.
What you will do
As a Technical Preparation Engineer you will be part of an engaged team working together to impact the next generation truck design to support our manufacturing plants and operators.
The position holder will be responsible for product preparation of a product area within Chassis Heavy Duty Trucks. Main interface will be Final assembly Plants and Group Truck Technology in both product changes and product modifications.
We would like you to be positive, open-minded and have the drive to take an E2E perspective on decided activities. Teamwork, and communication with collegues around the world is key.
The Technical Preparation Engineer has the responsibility to:
* Secure that product development delivers on the project target assembly graph, Physical Modules, Marriage Points
* Detail technical requirements on product development
* Evaluate and recommend product concepts
* Contribute to the development of and verify the technical solutions and support strategy development
* Provide input on assembly time impact to project
* Manage product documentation
* Support activities within GTO on implementation solutions in factories
* Drive product problems resolution process
* Lead the implementation of product quality improvements
* Manage and develop knowledge in area of responsibility
Critical competencies for the position
* Master or Bachelor degree of science or equivalent manufacturing experience. Preferably in Mechanic Engineering
* Target of 5 years of work within the Automotive Industry, preferably trucks industry
* Experience from production engineering and/or production is an asset
* Knowledge in use of quality tools, e.g. Design For Assembly (DFA), P-FMEA etc
* Excellent verbal and written skills in Swedish and English
To key to success in this role, we see that you are team player in a multicultural environment, be a network builder, solution & improvement focused and dedicated to deliver on time, have negotiation and analytical skills.
Location: Gothenburg
Last application date: 17 April
For further information, please contact:
Magnus Tilly, Manager Chassis TPE, magnus.tilly@volvo.com
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
At Volvo Trucks you will be part of leading the way towards a sustainable transport industry. For nearly a century we have been innovating for people - to make life easier, better and safer. Driving progress is our promise to customers, to the industry and to society. At Volvo Trucks we share a curiosity to learn, we work with passion and we embrace change to stay ahead. Join us, together we move the world we want to live in. Ersättning
