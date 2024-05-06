Technical Preparation Coordinator
The Koenigsegg R&D team is a small, agile hub of highly talented individuals, where the sum is greater than the parts. Koenigsegg is committed to hiring and developing top talent from across the world for any given discipline. Our world-class team operates with a non-conventional, 'Lean Development' philosophy of high inter-disciplinary collaboration, flat organizational structure, and technical contribution at all levels. You will be expected to challenge and to be challenged, to create, and to innovate.
For this role we are looking for someone with a genuine passion for engineering the best vehicles in the world. You will be working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company, leading the way in the hypercar business. You'll work alongside accomplished, world-renowned engineers on perhaps the most exciting automotive programs in existence today.
In this role, you will work with a dynamic group in a cross-functional environment. You will play a key role in supporting the implementation of data management so that the data is complete and accurate, using our data quality procedures and standards.
Responsibilities
- Release items in the ERP system: Create and maintain items to enable production and logistics processes. You will ensure the items have the correct data and are added to the correct structure. If there are replaced items, you will make sure that the items are handled correctly based on the information from other departments.
- BOM: Ensure product quality and structure in Bill of Materials based on information of charted drawings and other documents. This includes making sure that the BOM has correct items and quantities, which items should be picked to which work center and specify when different operations are to be performed.
-
Configurator: Responsible for the set-up and maintenance of the configurator. You will create and maintain product data within the configurator.
-
Training and support: Train and support other departments in all questions concerning Monitor, master data processes and item structures.
Need to have
- Experience of daily work in an ERP system; preferrably Monitor
- Good communication skills, both verbally and written in Swedish and English
Personal attributes
- To be successful in this role you will need to be structured, efficient, responsible, and good at multi-tasking. We believe in working together and seek a person who can work as a part of a team.
- As you will be working in a fast-paced environment, you need to be able to manage many tasks at the same time. You have to enjoy new challenges and have an ability to find new solutions when the need arises.
As a person, you have a curiosity for how master data can support the business and how to develop and contribute with your knowledge. You can perform your work in a structured manner and can see the big picture.
Availability
- According to agreement
- Full time
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
