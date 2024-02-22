Technical Office Engineer
2024-02-22
H2GS AB will establish a new plant in Boden, Sweden for the production of green steel ("H2GS Project"). Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a leading contractor and shall carry out certain civil and installation works in the H2GS Project.
In this respect, we are looking for a Technical Office Engineer to join our team in Boden, Sweden. The qualifications for the position and your job description are described below:
QUALIFICATIONS
• Good knowledge about MS Office (Especially Excel).
• Good skills of Autocad.
• Civil Engineer, Mechanical Engineer or a smilar engineering graduation.
• At least 5 years of experince in a smilar position.
• Good command of written and verbal English.
• Preferred to have an experience in an industrial project previously.
• Preferred to have knowledge on Primavera or MS Project.
JOB DESCRIPTION
• Being responsible for preparing progress reports with all measurements.
• Responsible for preparing daily reports.
• Responsible for documentation and share of all drawing updates with the relative personel.
• Could prepare RFI's and share with the relatives.
• Can redesign the projects if necessary.
• Share manhour usage details with the planning engineers.
• Responsible for distrubition of all correspondences.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm and the workplace is in Boden, Luleå. Applications must be submitted to the specified e-mail address.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-06
