Technical Marketing Automation Specialist
2022-12-09
Are you a Technical Marketing Automation Specialist who wants to use your powers for good? Join our dynamic team at Greenpeace Nordic! We are on the look-out for a technical specialist who can manage the technical side of our Salesforce Marketing Cloud instance, while also delivering the strategic end of supporter journeys and marketing automation at Greenpeace Nordic. To succeed in this role you need to strike a balance between rocking the backend and thinking outside the box, combining a data-driven mindset with a strong sense of business savvy. The role is permanent (full-time) and can be based in either our Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo or Helsinki office.
What we believe in
We are an equal opportunity employer with a longstanding commitment of providing a work environment that respects the dignity and worth of each individual. We value the benefits and strengths that diversity brings, and we thrive in an environment that encourages respect and trust. We promote equity, diversity and inclusion in our workplace and welcome applications from all sections of society.
About us
Greenpeace is committed to making the world a better place. Our goal is to ensure the ability of Earth to nurture life in all its diversity. As a Fundraising department our key responsibility is to maximize income from individual donors by inspiring and engaging them through building effective committed relationships. As part of Greenpeace's values we do not accept money from governments, corporations or political parties. We aim to ensure a cost effective, ethical and sustainable fundraising base to meet the needs of Greenpeace in the Nordic region.
About the role
This exciting full-time position will be the owner of the technical platform, Salesforce Marketing Cloud. You will be the technical backend person responsible for delivering on requests from business. You will be responsible for developing and implementing tactics alongside the business, such as donor journeys, dynamic content and testing regimes. In this role you will be able to use your strategic ability to transform donor data, and business insights and challenges into actual activities to drive deeper engagement from Greenpeace Nordic's audiences.
About you
• Passion for the environment and a strong commitment to the aims and values of Greenpeace.
• Bachelor's degree in relevant field or equivalent work experience and certifications.
• Demonstrated experience in the technical side of Marketing Automation, with preference for Marketing Cloud experience combined with Salesforce Marketing Cloud certification.
• Strong project management and communication skills that enable you to work with cross-functional stakeholders in different time zones, countries and regions.
• Tech-savvy and data-driven mindset combined with a good understanding of business and marketing.
• Able to effectively switch between strategic advice and hands-on execution.
• Fluent in written and spoken English. Knowledge of another Nordic language/s is an advantage.
• We will attribute great importance to personal suitability and culture add.
What we offer
• Unique chance to contribute to solving the world's environmental problems.
• Exciting opportunities for personal growth and professional development.
• Dynamic and international workplace that allows you to share skills and knowledge from a global network.
Are you interested?
Please review the full job description here and send us your CV accompanied by a letter of motivation telling us why you want to work for Greenpeace and outlining what you can offer in this role as soon as possible but no later than Monday 2nd of January, 2023. Please provide these in English. You can find the English role description here. (https://docs.google.com/document/d/1RZfPxyu9-YbMxDEQUftEyASFJh-UGh0Q7FVYCL4cyrs/edit)
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to get in touch with Jesper Bigum (Acting Fundraising Director, Greenpeace Nordic) at jesper.bigum @greenpeace.org (mailto:kim.lind@greenpeace.org
). We have a collective bargaining agreement with Unionen. If you want to get in contact with the Union representatives please send an email to gpn.unionenklubben@gmail.com
.
