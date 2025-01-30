Technical Manager to UMS Skeldar in Linköping
UMS Skeldar Sweden AB / Flygteknikerjobb / Linköping Visa alla flygteknikerjobb i Linköping
2025-01-30
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos UMS Skeldar Sweden AB i Linköping
With a combination of research and development, UMS Skeldar offers an advanced helicopter platform for the defense industry and civil operations. Together we create a culture focusing on Communication, Trust and Commitment. We like to have fun together andwe know that our team is our greatest asset. Here, our employees are encouraged to constantly develop and grow to their full potential.
You will be part of the Flight Operations Department, which consists of 25 team members whose main focus is on conducting functional tests, development test flights of new systems, demonstration flights, type training and delivery to customers. As a Technical Manager, you will be responsible for the maintenance and airworthiness of the system and work together with the Flight Manager, Training Manager as well as the operational teams. Mainly with Technicians, but also together with Remote Pilots and Flight Test Engineers. You will start your position with a solid education where you will learn all about the Skeldar V-200 and the the company's processes. In the role of Technical Manager, you will:
Lead the technical expertise on our complex UAV
Ensure that technicians have the right education, knowledge, and conditions to carry out maintenance, modification, functional test, and flight test
Be responsible for the maintenance and airworthiness of helicopters, remote pilot stations and associated systems
Support our Development department, Quality department in technical solutions, suggestions, and investigations
Report to the Head of Flight Operations
At UMS Skeldar, every day offers new challenges and the position as a Technical Manager includes travel both domestically and internationally. Here you get a unique chance to become part of a senior team with a high work motivation and be involved in developing the future Unmanned Aerial System (UAS).
Does it sound interesting? Apply today!
Are you the one we are looking for?We place great emphasis on personal qualities and for you to thrive as well as possible, we are looking for you who are responsible, communicative, self-motivated and can collaborate with others. To be successful in this role, we see that you are a licensed technician (B1 and preferable B2) with relevant work experience. It is an advantageif you have experience in leading a technical organization and/or continuing airworthiness organization. All experience with any of the following regulations is valuable: CAMO, PART-M, PART-145.
For this position, high demands are placed on Swedish and English in speech and writing. A category B driver's license is required.We offer:
an opportunity to be part of a dynamic company that is constantly developing, where your influence plays an important role
high tech and market leading product in the unmanned industry
a familiar work culture characterized by spirit of cooperation and high commitment
activities that promote both social community and health, through our Party Committee, Health Committee, Board Games Committee and a Women's Network.
More information:
Workplace: Linköping
Type of employment: Full-time
Start: Immediately with regard to notice period
Travel: Occurs frequently, both domestically and internationally.
For employment within UMS Skeldar, it is required that you will be approved in accordance with the Swedish Protective Security Act. For some roles with certain security-sensitive activities it may require certain citizenship.We process applications on an ongoing basis. We look forward to your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare UMS Skeldar Sweden AB
(org.nr 559006-2245), https://www.umsskeldar.aero Arbetsplats
UMS Skeldar Jobbnummer
9134907