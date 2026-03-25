Technical Manager Drying at Albany International
We SeeQ AB / Chefsjobb / Halmstad Visa alla chefsjobb i Halmstad
2026-03-25
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos We SeeQ AB i Halmstad
, Falkenberg
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Albany International is looking to appoint a Technical Manager Drying.
The position is a key role with global responsibility for the dryer product line and for leading product engineering activities across production sites in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The role is based in Halmstad and reports to the Vice President of Machine Clothing Product Management.
The Technical Manager is responsible for driving technical development, supporting the application and sales teams with product expertise, and ensuring that the organization remains at the forefront of product performance, innovation and market understanding. The role includes close collaboration with manufacturing, R&D, suppliers and global stakeholders, as well as responsibility for developing products to meet the needs of different paper grades and customer applications.
Key Responsibilities
The Technical Manager will oversee the global dryer product line and ensure effective technical leadership across the dryer organization. Key responsibilities include leading product engineering activities at the dryer production sites, supporting product and process development projects, and driving the transfer of new technologies and R&D trials into production.
The role also involves planning and coordinating large technical projects, preparing project objectives including material specifications, equipment needs and process parameters, and overseeing start-up of custom equipment, methods or modifications. You will be expected to supervise laboratory testing, prototype manufacturing and pilot trials, interpret technical data, and provide written and oral progress reports to managers and stakeholders.
As the key technical expert within the dryer area, you will work closely with application, sales and manufacturing teams worldwide, monitor market trends, competitor developments and intellectual property, and maintain strong relationships with raw material and equipment suppliers. You will also support manufacturing teams with market input, future needs and investment discussions, while contributing to new product ideas and technical strategies.
The role requires international travel to suppliers and global dryer sites.
Background & Experience
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, preferably within Mechanical, Chemical, Paper, Textile or a related discipline
At least five years of experience in a technically advanced role
Proven experience in project leadership, including planning and execution
Experience working closely with customers and managing stakeholder relationships
Background in product or process development
Experience from paper machine clothing, technical textiles, the pulp and paper industry, or similar manufacturing environments is highly valued
Proficiency in Microsoft Office and Outlook
Fluent in English
Personal Profile
We are looking for a driven and self-motivated leader with a strong technical foundation, capable of translating complex challenges into practical, value-creating solutions. You combine analytical strength with a hands-on mindset and thrive in environments where technology, production and customer needs intersect.
You are confident in leading both people and projects, creating structure, engagement and progress across teams and stakeholders. With a clear communication style and strong interpersonal skills, you build trust and collaborate effectively with colleagues, application engineers and customers across functions and geographies.
You have a solid understanding of manufacturing environments and a natural commercial awareness, enabling you to balance technical excellence with business impact. You take ownership, drive initiatives forward and contribute to continuous development across functions and geographies.
The role is based in Halmstad and is primarily performed on site.
Application Please apply by answering the questions and uploading your profile below. For questions and more information about the position, please contact Mats Törn at +46 722 163 755 and mail mats.torn@weseeq.se
About Albany International Corp. Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses.
Machine Clothing is the world's leading producer of custom-designed, consumable belts essential for the manufacture of paper, paperboard, tissue and towel, pulp, non-wovens and a variety of other industrial applications.
Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 30 facilities in 13 countries, employs approximately 5,600 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol: AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7458547-1913576". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare We SeeQ AB
(org.nr 559444-8572), https://weseeq.teamtailor.com
Spårvägen 4 (visa karta
)
302 41 HALMSTAD Arbetsplats
We SeeQ Jobbnummer
9819644