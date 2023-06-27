Technical Manager and R&D for Stick Electrodes
2023-06-27
Technical Manager and R&D for Stick Electrodes will play a key role in developing new and improving existing products and thereby fulfilling the needs of existing and new customers. She/he will be the central point of contact for any technical questions related to Stick electrodes as well the full filler metals product range.
Technical support
• Be the technical representative of ITW Welding AB in the Nordics
• Give technical support to the Nordics customers including WPS
• Joint visit with sales team at customers.
• Participate and represent ITW Welding AB at welding seminars.
• Be member of projects at universities
Research and Development - Stick Electrodes :
• Maintain the R&D projects (planning, documentation, and reporting).
• Develop and maintain the formulations according to the business requirements.
• Develop and maintain the raw material specifications and control the quality.
• Drive continuous improvement of the process to maintain high quality and consistent products.
• Provide technical support to the production and quality teams to drive continuous effort.
• Deliver continuous improvement efforts to reduce the time to market of new products, while ensuring performance and quality are maintained.
• Continues evaluation of manufacturing, testing procedure to ensure the products in comparison to standards and customer's requirements
• Maintain updated Material Safety Data Sheets and ensures the software used is effectively maintained by 3rd party to secure full regulatory compliance.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-09
E-post: ulrika.andreasson@itwwelding.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ITW Welding AB
