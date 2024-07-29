Technical Manager - ATS Digital Services
We build a platform for controlling & monitoring self-driving vehicles
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. Autonomous Transport is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's and Traton's success depends on flexible and efficient solutions that support current and future business requirements.
Autonomous Intelligent Control System is a section at Scania Research & Development. Guided by our vision of integrated autonomy we contribute to Autonomous Transport Solutions (ATS) by providing cloud-based systems for automated, optimized, and safe vehicle control and monitoring, all built into one platform. We call this technology area ATS Digital Services.
We are looking for a technical manager who drives the technology area of digital services for ATS. The role will have a significant strategic impact, encompassing a wide range of responsibilities within our technology area. You will be part of the section management team and be the main technology voice in the team. Your reporting line will be to the section manager for the Autonomous Intelligent Control System.
If you want to contribute to building optimized, intelligent & differentiating products in the ATS area this is your call!
Your mission
As part of your role, you are tasked with ensuring progress and maintaining a competitive edge for Traton in the strategically important technology area of ATS digital services. This involves driving the technology area from inception to deployment and validation. You will own the technology area roadmap and actively gather business intelligence with a global industry perspective.
Who you are
You are a technology leader with a proven track record of leading diverse teams across sites, preferably as a line manager. You have a visionary and influential communication style that helps articulate complex technical concepts in business-relevant terms to various stakeholders, from development engineers to senior and executive management. Your approach is characterized by enthusiasm and empathy towards team members, allowing you to understand their challenges and effectively integrate various resources and departments. You are self-managing, curious, and dare to try.
You'll need
* Technology Expertise: Deep expert knowledge of the technology behind ATS digital services, including AI & machine learning, knowledge graphs, software systems, data streaming, cloud computing, data analytics, and telemetry.
* Strategic Planning capacity: Ability to contribute to long-term strategic planning, aligning technological developments with business objectives.
* System Architecture understanding: Knowledge of system architecture relevant to ATS, enabling effective guidance and support for system architects and teams.
* Data Analysis and Interpretation: Capability to analyze complex data to inform critical decisions, focusing on improving operational efficiency.
* Cybersecurity and Data Privacy: In-depth understanding of cybersecurity and regulatory compliance, particularly with data privacy laws and protection data transmitted between trucks and off-board systems.
Other Qualities
The ideal candidate for this role possesses a deep understanding of the global ATS industry, essential for Scania's international activities. They demonstrate adaptability to evolving technologies and industry dynamics, coupled with a visionary outlook that shapes the future of ATS in alignment with Scania's strategic vision. Proficient in change management, they effectively lead through transitions, particularly in the adoption of new technologies and processes. Furthermore, they prioritize ethical considerations and sustainability throughout the development and deployment of autonomous solutions.
If you possess some (not necessarily all) of the requirements mentioned, we encourage you to apply with confidence. Every application is valued, and we welcome you to join us on this exciting journey of sustainability-driven innovation. Your unique skills and experiences could be a perfect fit for our team!
Our offer
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace, with respect for the individual, where you have great opportunities to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support.
We believe in modern leadership thinking and an agile way of working, and we think you will fit perfectly into that mindset. We work from home and at our campus-like office in Södertälje. So, with some planning, you will find a good work/life balance.
Looking forward to hearing from you, feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions. Andreas Höglund, Senior Engineering Manager, + 46 553 896 12.
Application
Your application should include CV and degree certificate. Instead of a cover letter, please answer the questions stated when you submit your application.
Selections and interviews will take place after vacation, starting from week 33. Please apply no later than 2024-08-20. A background check might be conducted for this position.
