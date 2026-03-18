Technical Lead Platform Engineering - SCP
AstraZeneca AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-18
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Do you have deep expertise in platform engineering, High-Performance Computing (HPC) and cloud technologies? Are you motivated to lead engineering innovation that accelerates scientific discovery and transforms patient impact? Join us and help build the next generation of research computing at AstraZeneca.
We are now recruiting a Technical Lead for Platform Engineering within our Scientific Computing Platform (SCP), a cornerstone capability in our global R&D Data & Analytics organisation. The SCP provides the computational backbone for analytics across drug discovery, including computational chemistry, imaging, multi-omics, structural biology, data science and AI engineering, combining modern HPC with a cloud-native, DevOps-first approach to power science at scale.
As Technical Lead for Platform Engineering, you will be a key member of the SCP engineering leadership team, shaping the platform's vision, driving Platform Ops and DevOps adoption, and ensuring our infrastructure evolves with our cutting-edge science. You will work across teams and functions to leverage shared services, remove technical burdens from others, and deliver a secure, reliable and scalable platform that accelerates research.
This role is based at AstraZeneca's dynamic R&D site in Gothenburg, where you will join an international, collaborative and innovation-driven environment.
Accountability
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Serve as the technical leader for the Platform Engineering function, setting direction and ensuring effective use of tools, platforms and infrastructure to enable scientists, IT teams and AI engineers.
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Work with the other tech leads to develop and deliver the overall SCP technical roadmap
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Evolve and harmonise technology strategies, roadmaps and long-term platform vision across SCP and broader R&D IT, collaborating company-wide and sharing capabilities to drive best outcomes.
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Promote developer adoption and champion modern DevOps, cloud-native technologies and Infrastructure as Code.
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Mentor, coach and inspire platform engineers.
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Drive innovation to support emerging science while proactively reducing tech debt and simplifying the platform wherever possible.
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Push the team to overcome fundamental challenges in managing and configuring infrastructure and services, leading by example through hands-on coding and solving complex technical problems.
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Encourage incubation of innovative ideas and approaches, guided by measurable impact and operational excellence.
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Advocate agile practices and ensure high standards in code quality, testing (unit/functional/integration), automation and documentation.
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Stay current with industry trends and apply relevant patterns to evolve platform architecture and practices.
Essential Skills / Experience
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Bachelor's, Master's or Doctorate in computer science, engineering, computational biology, bioinformatics or related field; or equivalent experience delivering HPC, cloud, large-scale infrastructure or AI/ML solutions.
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Experience with developing and supporting Terraform and Ansible
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Proven experience developing and operating compute infrastructure at scale, including Kubernetes and Observability stacks.
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Deep understanding of cloud technologies, DevOps paradigms and modern engineering practices
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Demonstrated ability to build and influence empowered DevOps/platform engineering teams and culture with a Site Reliability Engineering mindset.
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Hands-on experience with version control, CI/CD, containerisation and automation; familiarity with ML engineering practices is a plus.
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Solid grasp of agile and product-centric delivery models.
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Excellent communication, collaboration and stakeholder engagement skills.
Desirable Skills / Experience
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Experience supporting research, scientific or other data-intensive computing environments.
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Experience operating in environments that combine high-performance computing, scaled cloud and advanced AI workloads.
At AstraZeneca, we're pushing the boundaries of science and technology to deliver life-changing medicines. We combine data, digital and AI innovation with deep scientific expertise to unlock the next wave of breakthroughs, working collaboratively across teams, functions and partners to create real patient impact.
If you are passionate about building platforms that enable world-class science, we look forward to your application. Join us in shaping the future of scientific computing.
Please submit your application by March 31st, 2026.
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-248302". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca AB Jobbnummer
9804791