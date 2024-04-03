Technical Lead
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Foto- och filmjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla foto- och filmjobb i Helsingborg
2024-04-03
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB i Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Göteborg
, Skövde
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
About the job
HCL Sweden is looking for a Technical Lead who bring in-depth market experience in designing and developing end-to-end full-stack Java applications(10 to 15 years is preferred)
If you are looking for a career where every day is different, where challenges are complex and where you can make a real difference, then we want to hear from you. By choosing to join HCL , you are choosing to work with teams all over the world, harnessing the power of world leading tech and making a difference to real people's lives.
Detailed Job Description-
Extensive experience in designing and developing end-to-end full-stack Java applications, ensuring scalability, reliability, and performance.
Subject Matter Expertise (SME) in Full Stack Java development.
Proficiency in Java and Kotlin programming languages, with a strong understanding of object-oriented and functional programming paradigms.
Extensive experience in APIs, Microservices, DevOps, Spring Boot, Spring Framework andHibernate.
Proven expertise in Web Services and building front-end applications.
Assess operational feasibility through comprehensive evaluation of analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions within the software architecture domain.
Experience working with PostgreSQL/Oracle PL/SQL.
Implement event-driven architecture using Kafka, Kafka Connect, Zookeeper, Topic, Broker, and Consumer Group for real-time data processing and communication between microservices.
Involved in building Kafka pipelines and related operations.
Manage Kubernetes and Docker deployment processes in OpenShift environment, including container orchestration and scaling.
Design, develop, and deploy microservices architectures within the Google Cloud Platform, leveraging services such as Pub/Sub, Cloud Run, Compute Engine, and BigQuery.
Integrate Solace messaging with other components of the technology stack, including microservices, APIs, databases, and external systems, using appropriate integration patterns and protocols.
Developing CI/CD pipelines using Jenkins for efficient build, test, and deployment automation.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define requirements, design solutions, and troubleshoot issues.
Developing Ansible scripts, automated scripts, and cron jobs.
Domain testing, Development Testing, System Integration Testing, Performance Testing, regression testing, ensuring software quality and reliability.
Participate in internal and external business meetings & discussions, client review meetings, project review meetings, industry or quality workshops.
Participate in design discussions, research, and implement new tools and technologies.
Troubleshoot and monitor microservices and pipelines, Bug Fixing, Code Quality Validation, Peer reviewing.
Create and prepare customer documents, presentations, and reports.
Support team members, providing guidance on technical aspects and best practices.
Handle and resolve production-related operations and issues. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-03
E-post: sshivangi@hcl.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
HCL Address Room no. D-279/D-217, 2nd FloorBredgatan 11 (visa karta
)
252 25 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8584399