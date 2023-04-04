Technical Lead

Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-04-04


Job Responsibilities:-
As a System design engineer, we expect that you will be able to drive system and software requirements related questions from the supplier and work on finding and creating missing requirements based on the design and prototype work done. The requirements are to be stored in Car weaver and shall be exported to the supplier and tracked.
The position requires you to be delivery focused, pro-active and able to work under rapidly changing conditions with international stakeholders in a multi-cultural environment.

Required:-
Extensive experience with Requirements Gathering and Specification
7+ years of experience in relative field
Carweaver experience (a.k.a. System weaver)
Experience cooperating with basetech unit
Experience with tools like Elektra, DOORS, Teamcenter, JIRA
Experience with System and Software Requirement Specification
Solid background in Software Development with good understanding of Agile development methodology principles
Facilitation skills

Will be a plus:
ISO 26262
Requirement management process establishment and adjustment experience
Good understand of system design and non-functional requirements
Analytical skills, ability to change perspective

